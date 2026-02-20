National Leaders Convene in Alexandria, VA to Advance Scalable Faith-Based Housing Solutions

National leaders gather at the 2026 Restoring Hope Summit to activate faith-owned land and partnerships for scalable housing nationwide.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restoring Hope and Building Opportunities National Summit 2026: Faith, Housing, Partnerships, and Models of Success for Community TransformationWHENFebruary 24, 2026From 8:30 AM to 4:30 PMWHEREMary M. Gates Learning Center | United Way Worldwide Headquarters701 N. Fairfax St, Alexandria, VirginiaAs housing affordability pressures intensify nationwide, leaders from faith communities, financial institutions, government, philanthropy, and real estate development will convene on February 24, 2026, for a national summit focused on scalable, financially sustainable housing solutions.Powered by the International Institute for Business Information and Growth (iiBIG), hosted in collaboration with the Faith Opportunity Zone Initiative (FOZI), sponsored by Presidential Cottage Homes , and co-sponsored by Walls of Troy , the Summit will examine how faith-based institutions can move beyond advocacy to serve as structured development partners—leveraging land, capital, and community trust to address housing shortages and expand economic opportunity.Why This Summit MattersAcross the country, thousands of acres of underutilized faith-owned land sit in communities facing acute housing shortages. At the same time, municipalities encounter financing gaps, zoning constraints, and development delays. This Summit brings cross-sector leaders together to address these barriers directly—focusing on capital structures, regulatory navigation, institutional partnerships, and replicable models designed to scale beyond single projects.Rather than centering on theory, the program is designed to produce practical pathways for implementation.Program HighlightsThe Summit will open with an invocation by Rev. Steven Moore of First Christian Church, Falls Church, VA, followed by welcome remarks from Eugene H. Dibble IV (FOZI), Dr. Wayne Johnson (Presidential Cottage Homes), and John Farden (United Way Worldwide). The Honorable Alyia Gaskins, Mayor of Alexandria, will deliver opening remarks underscoring the City’s commitment to housing affordability and cross-sector collaboration.David Bowers, VP and Market Leader, Mid-Atlantic and Sr. Advisor, Faith-Based Development Initiative of Enterprise Community Partners, will deliver the keynote address, “Radical Common Sense: Equipping the Faith Community to Meet Housing Affordability and Community Development Needs,” positioning faith institutions as credible development entities capable of mobilizing land and partnerships to deliver measurable housing outcomes.Panel discussions will feature national experts examining how housing initiatives move from concept to completion. Sessions will address regulatory navigation, underwriting complexity, capital structuring, community trust-building, and the preservation of mission integrity. Leaders from Catholic Charities USA, Wesley Housing, United Way Worldwide, the Bipartisan Policy Center, Walls of Troy, Navy Federal Credit Union, along with faith leaders and government representatives from the DMV region, will present real-world case studies showing how faith-based development can achieve durable, scalable impact.A forward-looking session will introduce the Abundant Housing Framework, outlining how digital master planning and data-driven strategies can reposition underutilized church-owned land into mixed-income housing ecosystems.The Summit will conclude with the Faith in Action Exchange: A National Listening & Collaboration Lab, an interactive session designed to move beyond conversation and into action. Participants will engage in facilitated discussions, share insights, and identify opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, turning dialogue into tangible strategies and partnerships that advance mission-driven housing solutions nationwide.To explore the full agenda and learn more about the Faith-Based Housing Summit, visit our website www.iibigevents.com and follow iiBIG on social media for updates and announcements.About iiBIGFounded in 2006, the International Institute for Business Information & Growth (iiBIG) convenes thought leaders from business, government, think tanks, and academia through curated executive-level forums. iiBIG facilitates high-level dialogue designed to advance investment, partnerships, innovation, and business growth, fostering economic development and lasting social and community impact.Media Contact:

