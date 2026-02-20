NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 23rd ANNUAL 911 HONOR AWARDEES

Next Generation 9-1-1 Institute

Annual National Event Recognizes Leaders and Heroes in Public Safety and Emergency Response Technologies at our 911 Honor Award Luncheon.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NG911 Institute looks forward to its 911 Honor Award Luncheon on February 23rd at the Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City, Virginia. The NG911 Institute is excited to recognize this year’s heroes and leaders in the 911, NG911, and emergency response community.Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Representative Norma Torres (D-CA) will be featured speakers. In addition to hearing from Members of Congress, the Institute is excited to honor the following award recipients:PUBLIC SAFETY PROFESSIONAL – Wendy Doran – Sullivan County Sheriff’s OfficeINDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL – Ethan Killeen – Critical Response Group (CRG)OUTSTANDING CALL CENTER – Northern Virginia TERT TeamNG911 AWARENESS – North Carolina State 911 BoardAbout the 911 Honors Reception:The 911 Honors Reception is an annual event to honor 911 heroes and leaders. The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Next Gen 911 Caucus (Representatives Torres, Representative Cammack, Senator Klobuchar, and Senator Budd) and other Members of Congress and federal government officials will join 911 leaders from across the country. The awards reception will be at the Ritz Carlton - Pentagon City on Monday, February 23, 2026. Details at www.NG911institute.org . Pre-registration required.“The hundreds of millions of people in need who reach out to 911 every year rely on the dedication and cooperation of our public safety professionals, government leaders, and industry technology partners for help,” said Wes Wright, NG9-1-1 Institute Executive Director. “The Board of Directors of the Institute is honored to be able to recognize and celebrate a few of the extraordinary individuals who have assisted those in need and put the safety and security of their fellow citizens above all else.”# # #About the NG9-1-1 Institute:The NG9-1-1 Institute ( https://www.ng911institute.org ) is a nonprofit organization, which supports the efforts of the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus. The mission of the Institute is to assist the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus by serving as a broad educational resource on issues important to the effective operation and advancement of NG911 services and systems. The overarching objective of the Institute is to advance the nationwide implementation of NG911 and related technologies in order to promote more effective emergency response and improve public safety. To this end, the Institute seeks to educate Congressional Members, Congressional Staff, and the public on issues that may impact timely and effective NG911 deployment. The NextGen 911 Caucus , co-chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D- MN) and Senator Ted Budd (R-NC), Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA), and Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) is the only bipartisan, bicameral organization dedicated exclusively to NG911 issues and plays a unique role in raising the visibility of NG911 policy issues and funding needs. Since 2003, the Institute has successfully raised awareness of 911 issues with Congress and federal policymakers and created a platform to recognize the admirable efforts of public safety and 911 industry leaders.To learn more, go to www.ng911institute.org Free NG9-1-1 Institute personal membership at:Become an NG9-1-1 Institute Sponsor:Follow Us on Social Media:NG9-1-1 InstituteWesley Wright, Executive Director300 New Jersey Ave. NW, Suite 900Washington, DC 20001executivedirector@ng911institute.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.