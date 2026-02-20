Swainsboro - Crime victims from the Middle Judicial Circuit met with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles in Swainsboro earlier this week.

“The board wants to hear from crime victims about these cases which helps the entire board reach a parole decision,” said Robert Markley, a Georgia Parole Board Member.

Victims representing five cases spoke with Markley and staff from the Board and the Georgia Office of Victim Services, a division of the Parole Board. The Victim Impact Sessions were a collaboration involving the Board and the office of District Attorney Tripp Fitzner.

Each case is a “Victim Impact Session,” allowing the victims to give the Board information about the case and the offender. The information is then added to the parole case file maintained on the offender and is available to the entire board for review when the offender is considered for parole.

The Board Members consider everything in the case file before a parole decision is made.

Cases selected for the Victim Impact Sessions have a parole consideration scheduled by the Parole Board within the next twelve to eighteen months.

