Feng Cha Introduces New Store Prototype to Support Brand Repositioning and National Growth

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha, the premium bubble tea and boba-infused beverage brand, has unveiled a new store prototype that reflects the company’s continued evolution toward a more elevated, design-forward café experience. The new prototype, debuting in Denton, Texas, represents a key milestone in Feng Cha’s broader brand repositioning and long-term franchise growth strategy.Designed to elevate both guest experience and operational performance, the new prototype introduces a refined architectural aesthetic centered on warmth, simplicity, and intentional flow. The space blends organic forms, natural materials, and curated lighting to create an environment that feels calm, modern, and welcoming – encouraging guests to stay longer and engage more deeply with the brand.“Our new prototype is a physical expression of Feng Cha’s next chapter,” said Yan Chen, Feng Cha’s co-CEO. “It reflects our commitment to premium design, thoughtful guest experiences, and scalable systems that support franchisee success across diverse markets.”A Design-Led Café ExperienceThe prototype’s interior design features a neutral, earthy color palette with select moments of bright colors, and angular architectural features. Lighting is layered to balance ambiance and functionality, enhancing visual comfort. Directional signage for “On the Go” guests who use the mobile app as well as Kiosk ordering systems allow guests to engage with the brand in the most convenient way for them.The store layout has been intentionally reimagined to improve guest flow and operational efficiency. Distinct ordering and pick-up zones reduce congestion during peak periods, while a streamlined production bar supports speed, accuracy, and future menu expansion. Built-in refrigeration near the pick-up counter keeps beverages cold while awaiting delivery order pick-ups.Multiple seating configurations – including communal tables as well as high-top and smaller tables –accommodate a range of guest occasions, from social gatherings to casual work or study sessions. Select locations will also feature designated areas for community engagement, supporting local group events and special occasion celebrations.Built for Scalable Franchise GrowthBeyond aesthetics, the new prototype has been developed with scalability and adaptability in mind. Modular finishes, flexible merchandising displays, and standardized design elements allow Feng Cha to maintain a consistent premium brand presence while accommodating different footprints, trade areas, and regional markets.Visual merchandising has been elevated through integrated shelving, refined signage, and branded artwork that support retail sales, seasonal promotions, and brand storytelling without overwhelming the guest environment.“The new prototype gives us a design platform we can grow with,” Chen added. “It allows us to deliver a premium, cohesive brand experience while remaining practical and efficient for franchise development.”Looking AheadThe Denton location will serve as the blueprint for future Feng Cha stores, with new franchise locations and select remodels incorporating the updated prototype beginning in 2026. As the brand continues to expand nationally, the new design underscores Feng Cha’s focus on thoughtful design, operational excellence, and long-term franchise partner success.About Feng ChaFounded in Dallas, TX, Feng Cha is a premium bubble tea and boba-infused beverage brand known for its high-quality ingredients, modern café environments, and community-driven approach. With locations across multiple U.S. markets, Feng Cha continues to evolve beyond traditional bubble tea, creating welcoming spaces where guests can gather, recharge, and connect.For more information about Feng Cha and franchise opportunities, visit https://fengchafranchise.com/

