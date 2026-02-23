Children’s Dental Health Month: New Book Tackles Oral Health Disparities
Nurse Noel launches a children’s book featuring celebrity dentist Dr. Catrise Austin tackling oral health disparities, prevention, and health equity.
The timing is critical. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50% of children ages 6–8 have experienced cavities, making tooth decay the most common chronic childhood disease in the United States. Children in Black and underserved communities face disproportionately higher rates of untreated dental decay, increasing risks for pain, missed school days, and long-term health complications.
Recently recognized by HelloBeautiful.com as one of its “11 Children’s Books to Help Teach Your Little One Black History,” the book blends literacy, representation, and preventive health messaging for children ages 4–7.
“This book was created to normalize preventive healthcare conversations at home,” says health media expert and author Nurse Noel. “Healthy habits in children transfer to healthy habits in adults. If we don’t teach prevention early, we end up treating avoidable disease later.”
Early in her nursing career in a Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Nurse Noel cared for a 40-year-old man undergoing open heart surgery and learned that complications associated with poor oral hygiene had contributed to his condition.
“I was floored,” she recalls. “I didn’t fully understand how closely oral health and heart health were connected. That experience reinforced that prevention must start in childhood — because what we ignore early can become life-threatening later.”
Research continues to show links between periodontal disease and heart disease, stroke, diabetes complications, and systemic inflammation, highlighting the importance of early education and routine care.
Dr. Catrise Austin, founder of VIP Smiles and host of the Let’s Talk Smiles Podcast, began her career as a school dentist with New York’s Health and Hospitals Corporation serving underserved communities — shaping her prevention-first mission.
“Oral health is directly connected to total wellness,” says Dr. Austin. “Untreated cavities affect a child’s nutrition, speech, sleep, and academic performance. Prevention is more powerful than treatment. Education changes outcomes.”
Positioned as a joint impact campaign under Celebrity Branding LLC, the initiative unites healthcare expertise, media influence, and culturally responsive education to amplify a prevention-first message beyond the book launch.
Why This Matters to Parents and Educators
Poor oral health in children has been linked to:
• Difficulty concentrating in school
• Lower academic performance
• Nutritional challenges
• Sleep disruption
• Increased risk of chronic disease later in life
By combining storytelling with evidence-based guidance, The Adventures of Liz and Abe: Visit to the Dentist serves as both an educational resource and a practical preventive health tool for families.
Daily Oral Care Tips for Kids
• Brush twice daily for two minutes with fluoride toothpaste
• Floss once teeth begin touching
• Limit sugary snacks and drinks
• Drink water throughout the day
• Replace toothbrushes every 3–4 months
Tips for a Positive Dental Visit
• Schedule the first visit by age one
• Maintain routine six-month checkups
• Use positive language about dental visits
• Read books about the dentist beforehand
• Choose a pediatric-focused provider
Adults are encouraged to enroll their family members of all ages in the VIP Smiles 7-Day Healthy Mouth Challenge hosted by Dr. Catrise Austin.
The Adventures of Liz and Abe: Visit to the Dentist is available nationwide on Amazon.
Now Booking Speaking Engagements Nationwide
Nurse Noel and Dr. Catrise Austin are available for keynotes, school assemblies, healthcare conferences, corporate wellness programs, and community forums on topics including:
• How to Prevent Childhood Cavities: A Parent’s Guide to Pediatric Oral Health and Total Wellness
• Addressing Oral Health Disparities in Black and Underserved Communities
• Children’s Oral Health and Academic Success: Why Prevention Matters More Than Treatment
For media interviews and speaking engagements:
Celebrity Branding, LLC
www.celebritybrandingusa.com
Draustin@celebritybrandingusa.com
855-283-6337
Anthea Noel
Health Media Expert and Author at Nurse Noel
+1 973-801-3800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Why Nurse Noel Wrote a Children's Book on Oral Health
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.