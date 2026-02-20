Regulatory Requirements for Growing Media in Greenhouse Production

Growing media play a central role in greenhouse production, and some products on the market now include ingredients or claims that bring them under pesticide regulation. Understanding when a growing media product is considered a pesticide helps producers stay compliant, protect workers, and avoid unintentional violations.

What Is a Pesticide?

A pesticide is any substance or mixture intended to prevent, destroy, repel, or mitigate pests, or for use as a plant regulator, defoliant, or desiccant. Examples of pesticides include, but are not limited to, insecticides, herbicides, rodenticides, fungicides, disinfectants, sanitizers, algicides, antimicrobials, and plant regulators.

Determining Whether a Growing Media Product Is a Pesticide

To determine if growing media is a pesticide, check the product label. The product is a federally registered pesticide under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) if the label includes “EPA Reg. No.”

Safe Handling

Always follow the product label for PPE, mixing/loading, application, storage, and disposal. Following label instructions is not only essential for safety—it is required by Minnesota law.

Using a pesticide in a manner inconsistent with its labeling violates federal law.

Agricultural-Use Pesticides & the Worker Protection Standard (WPS)

If the pesticide label includes the “Agricultural Use Requirements” box, the product is covered by the WPS. When WPS applies in agricultural production sites (including greenhouses), employers must:

Provide and ensure use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as specified on the label

Observe Restricted-Entry Intervals (REIs)

Deliver annual pesticide safety training to workers and handlers

Notify and post treated areas when required

Maintain records of application, training, and hazard information

Provide decontamination supplies (including water, soap, towels) and, when required by labeling, an eyewash station for handlers

Display the central posting information where workers can readily see it

Compliance and Enforcement

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) enforces the federal Worker Protection Standard and conducts regular inspections of agricultural establishments to verify compliance. Common violations include:

Failure to provide proper PPE

Incomplete or undocumented safety training

Lack of notification about treated areas

Improper use of pesticide products

Additional Resources

For detailed information about the Worker Protection Standard (40 CFR part 170) and compliance requirements, visit the MDA’s WPS webpage:

www.mda.state.mn.us/worker-protection-standard

If you have questions or need assistance, please contact:

Carlos Sanchez Barahona

Agricultural Chemical Investigator

Phone: (651) 392-5276

Email: carlos.sanchezbarahona@state.mn.us