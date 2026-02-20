COLUMBUS, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Kendaryl Rogers (aka “KD”), 33, of Columbus, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 150 years for the gang-motivated murder of 26-year-old Alex Bales-Davis and the assault of Kathryn Harris. Bales-Davis was killed in a drive-by shooting in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2020. Harris was also shot multiple times but survived.

Rogers was convicted of all charges brought against him following a three-week Jury trial in September 2025, which exposed the defendant as a well-known and violent shooter for the Rollin’ 60s Crips, who terrorized many of the citizens in the Columbus, Georgia, community.

“We’re sending a message that gang activity won’t be tolerated anywhere in this state,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “By partnering with local law enforcement, the GBI and FBI, we were able to secure a strong life sentence and, most importantly, justice for the Bales-Davis family. This is exactly why we expanded our Gang Prosecution Unit to Columbus, and we will continue fighting each day to keep Georgians safe.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Lee M. Stoy, Jr. and Sheneka Terry, who serves as the Attorney General’s gang prosecutor for the Columbus region. It was investigated by the Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force, investigators with the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Since 2022, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has worked with local, state, and federal law enforcement to secure five murder convictions and eight gang convictions in Columbus alone. This includes the successful prosecution of Rodderick Glanton, Homer Upshaw and Terrance Upshaw, who were each found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Jesse Ransom and 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and the assault of two other teens, ages 16 and 18.

“We will not turn a blind eye to deliberate gang-related crimes,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “Kendaryl Rogers found out that life plus 150 is real punishment for his violent crimes. The prosecutors with the Attorney General's Office, along with the courts, sent a strong message to all who engage in gang activity and violent crimes. The violence must stop.”

“Gang violence tears at the fabric of our communities and puts innocent lives at risk,” said Peter Ellis, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Georgia Field Office. “The FBI is committed to working alongside our local and state partners to identify, investigate, and dismantle violent gang members who terrorize our neighborhoods, and today’s sentence ensures this defendant will no longer threaten the citizens of Columbus.”

Conviction and Sentencing

Rogers was convicted of the following charges on Sept. 11, 2025:

1 count of Malice Murder – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-1(a)

2 counts of Felony Murder – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-1(c)

2 counts of Aggravated Assault – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21(a)

1 count of Aggravated Battery – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-24(a)

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106(b)(1)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon During a Crime – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-133(b)(1)

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-131(b)

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – O.C.G.A. § 16-7-22(a)(1)

He was sentenced by a Muscogee County Superior Court Judge on Feb. 19, 2026.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 120 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.