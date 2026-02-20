NOTICE: Potpourri – Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences – Approved Termiticides and Manufacturers

News

February 20, 2026

News article

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Structural Pest Control Commission, hereby gives notice of the approved termiticides and manufacturers.

The Potpourri was published in the February edition of the Louisiana Register, at LR Vol. 52, No. 2 (February 20, 2026) pages 320-321.

https://www.doa.la.gov/doa/osr/louisiana-register/