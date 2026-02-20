Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,611 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE: Potpourri – Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences – Approved Termiticides and Manufacturers

News

February 20, 2026

News article

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Structural Pest Control Commission, hereby gives notice of the approved termiticides and manufacturers.

The Potpourri was published in the February edition of the Louisiana Register, at LR Vol. 52, No. 2 (February 20, 2026) pages 320-321.

https://www.doa.la.gov/doa/osr/louisiana-register/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NOTICE: Potpourri – Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences – Approved Termiticides and Manufacturers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.