Central Texas Builder Earns Prestigious 2026 National Housing Quality Silver Award

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Builders announced today that it has been named a Silver Recipient of the 2026 National Housing Quality Award (NHQA) . Patterned after the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the NHQA represents the housing industry’s highest recognition for operational excellence and quality achievement.“Earning the Silver National Housing Quality Award on our first submission is a significant milestone,” said John Howe, President of Omega Builders. “This achievement reflects our culture of excellence and the strength of our trade partnerships. We view our subcontractors and suppliers as an extension of our own team, and their shared commitment to quality and efficiency is what allows us to succeed at this level”.The NHQA evaluation is widely regarded as the most grueling audit in the homebuilding industry. The comprehensive application process begins with a detailed 114-question survey encompassing every department of the organization. Omega’s management team dedicated weeks to distilling operational and business results into a 20-page summary report.Omega Builders distinguished itself as one of only four firms nationwide to advance to the program's rigorous on-site examination phase. In preparation, over 1,000 pages of documentation were compiled detailing the processes, policies, systems and results for eight critical areas of the operation - including Senior Leadership, Strategic Planning, Process Management, Customer Satisfaction, Human Resources, Construction Quality, Trade Partner Relations, and Business Results.The evaluation culminated in an intensive multi-day site visit. A team of NHQA examiners conducted "deep-dive" interviews with Omega’s management, staff, subcontractors, and suppliers. These interviews, paired with a field audit of active construction sites and Model Homes, verified the seamless integration between Omega’s internal standards and high-level execution in the field.While celebrating this achievement, Omega Builders views the Silver Award as a foundation for future growth. “This process has made us better,” Howe noted. “We are proud of the work that earned us this recognition, and we are equally focused on using the examiners' feedback to further enhance how we serve our homeowners, stakeholders, and community.”About Omega BuildersEstablished in 1969, Omega Builders is a premier Central Texas residential builder distinguished by its commitment to superior customer experience and long-term value. With a legacy spanning over five decades, the company leverages deep industry expertise and vendor relationships to provide high-quality housing solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern homeowners. Learn more at www.OmegaBuilders.com About the National Housing Quality AwardsLaunched in 1993 and sponsored by Pro Builder Media, the National Housing Quality Awards (NHQA) recognize operational excellence among home builders across the United States. Based on the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award criteria, the NHQA evaluates builders across eight categories ranging from leadership and strategic planning to construction quality and customer satisfaction. Learn more at probuilder.com/nhqa About Pro BuilderSince 1936, Pro Builder has been a leading B2B content provider for the U.S. housing industry. Its editorial mission is to provide practical, proven solutions to help home builders, architects, and trade contractors thrive in a competitive market through award-winning print, digital, and social content.

