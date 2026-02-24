Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Expand Advocacy Division for California Foster Care Abuse Claims

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Award-winning family-owned law firm scales dedicated legal team to address the demand for specialized foster care sexual abuse representation across California.

Our recent growth in this area is a testament to the trust survivors are placing in our survivor-centered approach” — Mike Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a premier family-owned firm with over $300 million recovered for the injured, has announced a significant expansion of its specialized Sexual Abuse and Institutional Advocacy Division. This move comes as the firm experiences a surge in organic inquiries from survivors seeking accountability for harm suffered within the California foster care system.The Complexities of California Foster Care Abuse LitigationChildren in the foster care system are among the most vulnerable populations, and legal actions involving their care require a deep understanding of both state liability and institutional negligence. Karns & Karns provides a trauma-informed, trial-ready approach to cases involving:Foster Care Sexual Abuse: Holding abusers and the agencies that enabled them accountable for non-consensual acts and misconduct.Negligent Placement by Agencies: Pursuing justice against private and government organizations that failed to perform background checks or ignored signs of danger.Group Home and Residential Facility Negligence: Representing those harmed by staff or residents in live-in facilities and treatment centers.Failure to Protect: Litigation involving the failure of social workers or agencies to act on reports of ongoing harm."Our recent growth in this area is a testament to the trust survivors are placing in our survivor-centered approach," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "Foster care abuse is a profound betrayal of trust. We have scaled our dedicated team to ensure that every survivor—even if the abuse occurred years ago—has the resources to confront powerful institutions and secure the justice they deserve."Specialized Leadership and Trauma-Informed AdvocacyThe expanded division is spearheaded by Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong, who utilize a "No-Referral" policy to ensure cases are handled internally with the utmost privacy. The team focuses on navigating the unique statutes of limitations in California, which often allow survivors of older cases to still seek civil justice.The Karns & Karns Commitment: No-Fee GuaranteeOperating as a family-owned firm, Karns & Karns removes financial barriers to justice through its No-Fee Guarantee. Survivors of foster care abuse can access elite trial representation with zero out-of-pocket costs; the firm only receives a fee if a successful financial recovery is made for the client.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury law firm built on a foundation of integrity and survivor advocacy. With a national presence and over 2,500 five-star reviews, the firm specializes in complex litigation, including motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and institutional abuse.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

