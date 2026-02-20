Corey Nashoanak to Serve 8 years for Sexual Contact with Minor

February 19, 2026

(Juneau, AK) - Today, Corey Nashoanak, 42, was sentenced on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree.

Nashoanak was previously convicted based on an incident from approximately April 2019, in which Nashoanak engaged in sexual contact with the 13-year-old daughter of a woman that he was in a relationship with. Pursuant to an agreement to resolve the case without trial, Superior Court Judge Larry Woolford sentenced Nashoanak to 11 years of jail with 3 years suspended. Following his release from custody, Nashoanak will be on felony probation and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey of the Juneau Police Department led the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary, paralegal Marley Hettinger, and legal assistant Katie Green with the Juneau District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Assistant Attorney General Rachel Gernat with the Office of Special Prosecutions.

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.