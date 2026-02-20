Jury Convicts Brian Delong of Sexual Assault

February 19, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, an Anchorage jury found 47-year-old Brian Delong guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree after a two-week trial.

The conviction relates to the 2019 sexual assault of a woman on Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island.

Superior Court Judge William Taylor presided over the trial. After the verdict, DeLong was remanded pursuant to statute and is being held without bail pending sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled to occur on June 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. DeLong faces a sentencing range between 5 and 15 years to serve.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit, with Paralegal Caleb Eaker. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers with assistance from the United States Air Force.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead at (907) 465-3924 or bailey.woolfstead@alaska.gov .

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis