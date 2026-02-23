Brad Valentine Named a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the Third Consecutive Year

Brad Valentine, founder and principal attorney of Valentine Injury Law, has been selected for the Super Lawyers Rising Star list for the third year in a row.

This honor reflects not only my dedication to the practice of personal injury law, but also the trust and confidence my clients place in me during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.” — Brad Valentine

WATKINSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe legal community is pleased to announce that Brad Valentine, founder and principal attorney of Valentine Injury Law , has been selected for the Super Lawyers Rising Star list for the third year in a row — earning recognition for 2024, 2025, and 2026. This distinction places Valentine among the top emerging legal talents in Georgia, honoring no more than 2.5% of attorneys in the state for outstanding professional achievement. Super Lawyers Rising Stars are chosen through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluation of professional accomplishments. Being recognized three consecutive years underscores Brad’s continued dedication to excellence in personal injury law.Since founding Valentine Injury Law in April 2025, Brad Valentine has committed his practice to representing individuals and families affected by serious accidents and injuries throughout North Georgia with skill, compassion, and personalized advocacy. Drawing on his strong academic background as a double graduate of the University of Georgia — earning both his Bachelor of Business Administration and Juris Doctor — Brad has combined cutting-edge legal strategies with a client-focused approach that prioritizes individualized attention and trusted counsel.Over the past several years, Brad has achieved impressive results for his clients, securing more than $48 million dollars in recoveries and helping people rebuild their lives after catastrophic incidents. At Valentine Injury Law, clients work directly with Brad from start to finish — a hallmark of the firm’s boutique style of representation that values communication, commitment, and relentless pursuit of justice.“Being recognized as a Rising Star for the third straight year is truly an honor,” said Brad Valentine. “This achievement reflects not only my dedication to the practice of personal injury law, but also the trust and confidence my clients place in me during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.”Brad remains actively involved in the Athens and Watkinsville communities through outreach, education, and support of local causes, reflecting his belief that service to others extends beyond the courtroom.About Brad Valentine and Valentine Injury LawValentine Injury Law is a personal injury firm based in Watkinsville, Georgia, focused on representing injured individuals and their families in cases involving car and trucking accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, catastrophic injuries, and more. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional legal services with personalized attention and strategic advocacy designed to maximize client recoveries.For more information or to schedule a consultation with Brad Valentine, visit valentineinjurylaw.com.

