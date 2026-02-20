Looper Insights Launches 'Streamer of the Week' Video Series Spotlighting Streaming Visibility & Trends

Streamer of the Week

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today announced the launch of Streamer of the Week, its new short-form video series that features concise, insightful analyses of the TV shows, films, platforms, and live events gaining the most visibility across CTV platforms each week.Each episode highlights successful merchandising strategies and promotional efforts, demonstrating which companies excel in digital content promotions and influence how viewers discover and engage with streaming content.What Viewers Can Expect from Streamer of the Week:- Timely Spotlight on Leading Streamers & Titles – Every episode highlights which streaming titles, events, and platforms are capturing premium real estate on the home screen for the week. Recent topics include award-season merchandising and successful Super Bowl promotions.- Data-Backed Insights – Leveraging Looper's proprietary framework, this series delivers measurable data insights into content visibility.- Strategic Takeaways in Minutes – Perfect for busy executives, each episode delivers clear analysis in 1-2 minutes that can inform marketing and distribution decisions.- Expert Context & Commentary – Episodes break down CTV merchandising performance from the previous week, explaining not just what is happening but why it matters.“In a time when discovery and visibility are crucial for success on connected TV and streaming platforms, Streamer of the Week provides VOD professionals with a snapshot of streaming performance trends and actionable strategies,” said Francesca Pezzoli, VP of Marketing at Looper Insights.Streamer of the Week drops every Wednesday across Looper’s LinkedIn YouTube , and social channels. The new series builds upon the Looper Insights Streamer of the Month report , an essential industry ranking of top-performing streaming titles and apps across CTV platforms.About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News.###Media Contact:Tracy Akselrud, Looper Insights, 1 3107091560, tracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com, https://looperinsights.com/

