FHE Health Marks 25 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Purpose in Behavioral Healthcare

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FHE Health, a nationally recognized provider of mental health and substance use treatment , proudly celebrates 25 years of service defined by steady growth, clinical innovation, and an unwavering commitment to helping individuals reclaim their lives.Founded in South Florida as a small halfway house, FHE Health began with a focused mission: to provide a safe, structured environment for individuals in early sobriety. At a time when recovery resources were limited, the organization offered stability and support to those seeking a path free from substance use.As patient needs evolved, so did FHE Health’s services. The organization expanded from sober living support to include medically supervised detoxification, residential treatment, and outpatient addiction programs. Over time, leadership recognized that long-term recovery required addressing both substance use and underlying mental health conditions. This realization led to the development of a comprehensive dual-diagnosis model designed to treat the whole person.Throughout its growth, the organization’s name evolved from Florida House to Florida House Experience, and ultimately to FHE Health. Each transition reflects the expansion of services and a modernized clinical approach while honoring the mission and values that shaped its early years.A defining milestone in FHE Health’s history has been its investment in neuro-rehabilitative and neuroscience-based treatment . Long before these approaches gained widespread attention, FHE Health incorporated advanced brain-based diagnostics and therapies to better understand and treat complex behavioral health conditions. This commitment to neuroscience continues to distinguish the organization as an innovator in the behavioral healthcare field.In recent years, FHE Health further broadened its impact through the launch of Shatterproof FHE Health, a specialized program dedicated to first responders and veterans. Recognizing the cumulative trauma experienced by those who serve on the front lines, the program integrates trauma-informed care, neuroscience, and peer support to foster meaningful and lasting recovery.Reflecting on the milestone, Chief Operating Officer Rami Sleiman shared:“It means more than 25 years of success; it means 25 years of meaningful impact—on our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve. It is the intentional creation of something greater than any single moment: a lasting legacy built on purpose, integrity, and vision, designed to endure and stand the test of time.”Today, FHE Health serves adults from across the country with integrated medical care , evidence-based therapies, and specialized programs. As the organization looks to the future, it remains grounded in the same purpose that defined its earliest days: providing compassionate, innovative care that empowers individuals to build healthier, more fulfilling lives.For more information about FHE Health and its programs, please visit www.fhehealth.com

