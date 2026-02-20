Inland Empire 66ers Partner with Route 66 Extraordinary Women Grant Program

The Inland Empire 66ers are teaming up with the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership to support the Extraordinary Women Grant Program

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inland Empire 66ers , San Bernardino’s beloved minor league baseball team, are teaming up with the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership to support the Extraordinary Women Grant Program , an initiative celebrating and empowering women along the historic Route 66 corridor. This program is part of the 100 Extraordinary Women™ initiative, which recognizes and uplifts women making a meaningful impact in their communities along Route 66.This collaboration highlights the 66ers’ commitment to community engagement and their support for programs that make a meaningful impact. Through this partnership, the 66ers will help promote the grant program, shining a spotlight on extraordinary women making a difference along America’s Mother Road.“The 66ers are committed to highlighting pioneers in sports, especially female athletes, and this partnership with the 100 Extraordinary Women™ initiative is a natural extension of that mission,” said Joe McIntyre of the Inland Empire 66ers. “We look forward to celebrating the courageous women of Route 66—past, present, and future—and are excited to work with the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and other organizations along the route to help give these female pioneers the recognition they deserve.”The Extraordinary Women Grant Program supports women making a meaningful impact along Route 66 by providing financial grants to women-led businesses and projects that preserve and promote the highway’s unique culture and heritage. As part of the Route 66 Centennial celebration, the program empowers female leaders to strengthen local communities and inspire positive change along this iconic stretch of America’s highways.“This partnership with the Inland Empire 66ers allows us to reach new audiences and celebrate the achievements of women along Route 66,” said Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner of the Route 66 Centennial Commission. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with such a well-loved team in San Bernardino and look forward to expanding this initiative to other minor league teams along the route during the Centennial and beyond.”The pilot project with the 66ers represents the first step in a broader effort to engage minor league baseball teams across Route 66—from California to Illinois—in celebrating local communities and supporting women-led initiatives.###Notes to Editors:About the Inland Empire 66ersThe Inland Empire 66ers are a minor league baseball team based in San Bernardino, California, committed to delivering exciting baseball experiences while actively engaging with the local community.About the Route 66 Road Ahead PartnershipEstablished in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission, American Express, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Cruise America, Harley Davidson, Rand McNally Publishing, and Booking.com. For more information, visit route66centennial.org

