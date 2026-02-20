Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens for ModaMiami Sale Set to Gavel Live on the RM Sotheby’s Stage

ModaMiami | 1000 Brickell Plaza #Uph6201, Miami, Florida 33131 ModaMiami | 8536 Armstrong Road, Belton, Texas 76513

Curated selection of real estate to auction live 28 February in cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty as part of the ultimate luxury East Coast event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world's leading auction house for luxury real estate, in partnership with RM Sotheby's, the world’s leading auction house for rare and collectible cars, has announced that bidding is now open for a curated selection of luxury properties that will sell during ModaMiami.

Bids for a breathtaking tri-level trophy penthouse in Miami's iconic Brickell Flatiron and a 13-acre Texas riverfront estate near Austin are now being accepted online via conciergeauctions.com. The auction will culminate live on 28 February at The Biltmore - Miami Coral Gables. This is the second year Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions will gavel live on RM Sotheby's stage during the East Coast event, which last year concluded with more than $75 million in bids from buyers across 11 US states.

“Bidding is now underway as ModaMiami approaches, bringing together a highly curated selection of luxury real estate alongside rare and collectible automobiles,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Through our partnership with RM Sotheby’s and powered by our global buyer network, this auction is sure to deliver the competitive, transparent, and high-impact experience that defines Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions at the pinnacle of the luxury market.”

Held annually, ModaMiami has quickly grown into a cornerstone event on the collector car calendar, featuring hundreds of rare and iconic automobiles, hospitality, luxury showcases, and the creators and collectors shaping the culture. The event has attracted visitors from around the globe—both in person and online—over 10,000 attendees and 142,000 global visitors from 181 countries, and 170 million total followers across content creators, partners, and media.

The lineup of properties includes:

1000 Brickell Plaza, Penthouse 6201, Miami, Florida

Listed for US$14.9M by Jonathan Garcia and Elena C. Bluntzer of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bidding open at $7M.

A breathtaking tri-level bayfront trophy penthouse awaits within Brickell's iconic Flatiron tower, representing the pinnacle of designer-ready luxury. This architectural masterpiece spans three private floors, offering over 10,000 square feet of spectacular living with triple-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, and 200+ degree skyline views. The crown jewel: an ultra-private rooftop pool and entertainment terrace. Image credit to Lux Media Group and Carol Villela.

'Oxbow Overlook,' 8536 Armstrong Road, Near Austin, Texas

Co-Listed for US$5.95M by Debbie Stevenson of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

Bidding open at $2.95M.



An extraordinary legacy opportunity awaits at ‘Oxbow Overlook’, a magnificent architectural masterpiece perched high above Salado Creek on 13 pristine acres. With a grand foyer crowned by a 31-foot copper dome ceiling and exceptional native limestone construction, this estate offers an unparalleled opportunity for discerning buyers seeking refined Texas living. Image credit to JPM Real Estate Photography.

Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, one of the world’s premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby’s International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.