Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $7M for Tri-Level Trophy Penthouse in Miami’s Iconic Brickell Flatiron

Auction to culminate live on 28 February in cooperation with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty at ModaMiami, the ultimate luxury event on the East Coast

With bidding now underway, we’re excited to present this property to our global audience of qualified buyers and connect it with the owner who will fully realize this bespoke residence’s potential.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding has officially opened at $7M for a breathtaking tri-level trophy penthouse within Brickell’s iconic Flatiron. Listed for $14.9 million in cooperation with Jonathan Garcia and Elena C. Bluntzer of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, bidding will culminate live on 28 February during ModaMiami, the ultimate luxury event on the East Coast.

Built for a new generation of discerning car enthusiasts, ModaMiami caters to true connoisseurs of style. Returning for a second year, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions will feature some of the finest Sotheby's-represented properties alongside rare and collectible automobiles during its auction event at The Biltmore Hotel Miami - Coral Gables, in partnership with RM Sotheby's. As the world’s leading auction house for rare and collectible cars and the world's leading auction house for luxury real estate, they come together. Bidding will continue online throughout March.

“This tri-level penthouse represents the pinnacle of Miami city living, a perfect fit for ModaMiami’s lineup of the finest in luxury real estate and automobiles,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “With bidding now underway, we’re excited to present this property to our global audience of qualified buyers and connect it with the owner who will fully realize this bespoke residence’s potential."

Claiming the crown of the iconic Brickell Flatiron tower, this one-of-a-kind tri-level trophy penthouse soars above Miami's financial district with commanding 200-degree views that sweep from the glittering skyline to Biscayne Bay's azure waters. A private elevator delivers residents to over 2,700 square feet of wraparound terraces spanning all three levels, where floor-to-ceiling impact glass dissolves the boundaries between vast open-plan interiors and the electric energy of downtown Miami. The pinnacle: an ultra-private rooftop retreat complete with pool and entertainment terrace, offering an unparalleled perch for sunrise-to-moonlight gatherings above one of the world's most dynamic urban landscapes.

“From the panoramic views from the wraparound terraces to the private rooftop pool, this penthouse sets a new standard for urban luxury in one of Miami’s most iconic residential towers,” added Garcia. “By partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and RM Sotheby’s, the exceptional design, expansive scale, and lifestyle potential can be experienced by discerning buyers worldwide.”

Completed in 2020, Brickell Flatiron combines architectural distinction with modern systems and premium building amenities. Residents of Brickell Flatiron enjoy five assigned parking spaces with valet service, 24-hour security and a doorman, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool and spa, a clubhouse and business center, and secured elevator access—all moments from acclaimed dining destinations and cultural attractions. Luxury shopping, pristine beaches, marinas, championship golf courses, and world-renowned events, including Art Basel Miami Beach, complete the unparalleled lifestyle offering.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography and renderings credited to Lux Media Group and Carol Villela.



As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, one of the world’s premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby’s International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.