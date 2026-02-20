NBCI, NCTSP and ACHDC Endorse the Nat'l Medical Association Vaccine Statement as Guidance for All African Americans

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Dr. Joseph Webster, MD, Chair of ACHDC Dr. James McCoy, M.D., FACS, Dr. Joseph Webster, MD, Chair of NCTSP Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., M.D., President of the National Medical Association (NMA)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million, endorses the recent statements from the National Medical Association's Statements on Vaccines as Guidance for the entire African American Community. Amid all the confusion of the vaccine coming from the Trump Administration. NBCI and the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) recently published a groundbreaking report that some call the most important statement from community health advocacy groups. The report is titled " Vaccines are Good for America: Why all the confusion? " These recent statements bring the argument full circle by having the nation's largest (premiere) Black medical association echo the report findings by NBCI, ACHDC, and NCTSP.Here are the key takeaways of the statements. This was done at great political risk for the organization. The Black Church is proud that the NMA finally stepped up and assumed its role as our chief medical spokesperson.The physician members and leaders of the National Medical Association (NMA) continue to recommend an evidence-based immunization schedule that protects against 18 diseases and have endorsed the 2026 childhood immunization schedule released today by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The AAP schedule is thoroughly researched and rooted in science and differs significantly from recent changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s(CDC) federal immunization schedule, which have created unnecessary and harmful confusion about routine childhood vaccinations. The NMA encourages health care providers, families, and caregivers to rely on the AAP schedule and continue vaccinating children to protect them and their communities frompreventable diseases. The full AAP 2026 Immunization Schedule is available here: https://downloads.aap.org/AAP/PDF/AAP-Immunization-Schedule.pdf The AAP schedule is endorsed by the following medical and health organizations: the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM), American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), National Association of PediatricNurse Practitioners (NAPNAP), National Medical Association (NMA), Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), Pediatric Pharmacy Association (PPA), and the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine (SAHM).The National Medical Association (NMA) strongly disagrees with recent comments from the Chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) suggesting that vaccines for polio, measles, and other infectious diseases should be optional.Undercutting routine vaccination places the public at serious risk and threatens decades of progress in preventing disease, disability, and death. The measles and polio vaccines represent extraordinary public health achievements. Before the polio vaccine was widely administered in the United States, the virus caused approximately 15,000 cases of paralysis each year, primarily among children.Any policy approach that would again place Americans at risk of paralysis from a completely preventable disease is irresponsible. As physicians committed to science and evidence-based medicine, we know there is no cure for paralytic polio. Treatment is limited to supportive care and rehabilitation. Prevention through vaccination remains the most effective and proven protection and has been validated through decades of use and research.Both of these powerful statements are included in the NBCI, ACHDC report "Vaccines are Good for America: Why all the confusion?" This report was written as a resolution to provide clarity from the National Black Church Initiative to its 27.7 million members in light of the historical report NBCI sent to Congress on Black health. The National Black Health Agenda is the foundational health policy with a budget number of what it will take for the nation to make andkeep African American health now and forever.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.

