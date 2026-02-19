San Francisco Tow Company Operator Sentenced To Five Years For Arson Conspiracy And More Than Two Years For Mail And Wire Fraud Conspiracy

SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Vicente Badillo, the owner and operator of two towing companies, was sentenced last week to 60 months in federal prison for his involvement in a scheme to burn tow trucks throughout the Bay Area in 2023

