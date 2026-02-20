Métis Crossing Wins Alberta Provincial Indigenous Tourism Leadership Award at the 2026 ITAC Indigenous Tourism Awards

Métis Crossing Logo

Premier Métis cultural destination honoured for excellence in community well-being, cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and sustainable development

We built this place so that Métis people could be shared and celebrated for generations to come. Receiving this honour from ITAC tonight tells us we are on the right path.” — Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing

SMOKY LAKE COUNTY, AB, CANADA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing is proud to announce that we are the recipient of the Alberta Provincial Indigenous Tourism Leadership Award at the 2026 Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada’s (ITAC) Indigenous Tourism Awards, presented tonight in Edmonton, AB at the International Indigenous Tourism Conference.The Alberta Provincial Indigenous Tourism Leadership Award recognizes an Indigenous community within Alberta that is excelling in using tourism as a vehicle for community well-being, cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and sustainable development. Métis Crossing was selected from a field of exceptional Alberta finalists, including Enoch Tourism and Blackfoot Confederacy Tribal Council. This year's awards drew more than 65 nominations from across Canada, a reflection of the remarkable growth and diversity of Indigenous-led tourism from coast to coast to coast.Central to this recognition is the Vision, Hopes and Dreams at Métis Crossing Wildlife Park , home to one of the few white bison herds in Canada. A sacred symbol in many Indigenous cultures, the white bison draws visitors from across the country and the world and serves as a powerful anchor for Métis Crossing's broader mission of cultural education and connection. Beyond the guest experience, Métis Crossing has become a meaningful engine of economic opportunity for the regional and Métis communities, supporting jobs, partnering with Indigenous-owned businesses, and creators."This award belongs to every person who has poured their spirit into Métis Crossing," said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing. "To our leaders, our Board of Directors, our team, our Elders, our Knowledge Holders, and the entire Métis community, this is our recognition. We built this place so that Métis people could be shared and celebrated for generations to come. Receiving this honour from ITAC tonight tells us we are on the right path."Tonight's award adds to a growing record of national recognition for the organization and the community it proudly represents, including the 2023 ITAC Leading the Way in Sustainability Award. For Métis Crossing's visitors, this recognition reaffirms that every experience is grounded in authentic, community-led Métis culture.About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta's first major Métis cultural destination, offering immersive cultural programming, wildlife experiences, sky-watching accommodations, and the Sage and Spruce Indigenous Spa. Rooted in authentic storytelling and guided by Métis Knowledge Holders, Métis Crossing creates meaningful connections for guests while generating lasting economic opportunity for the Métis community.For more information, visit metiscrossing.com.

