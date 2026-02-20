Leigh Westwood Appointed Chair of UK Operations Manager Association

Leigh Westwood - Chair - UK Operations Manager Association

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UKOMA is pleased to announce that Leigh Westwood, Director of Operations at Luxaviation UK, has been appointed as the new Chair of the UK Operations Manager Association (UKOMA), a leading industry association and provider of operations training, representing airlines from across the UK’s aviation sector.

With more than two decades of operational leadership experience and a proven track record of driving excellence within Luxaviation UK, Westwood brings a strong strategic vision to UKOMA at a pivotal time for the industry. His leadership will focus on strengthening collaboration across operators, enhancing professional development, and championing innovation and safety standards in the industry.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chair at UKOMA,” said Leigh Westwood. “UKOMA plays a vital role in uniting Operations Managers across the UK to share knowledge, elevate standards, foster best practice, train operations staff and encourage recruitment into the industry. I look forward to working with colleagues across the industry to support operational resilience, drive continuous improvement, and grow the association’s membership.”

Westwood joined Luxaviation UK with a mission to enhance operational performance, streamline processes, and deliver an exceptional experience for clients and crews alike. As Director of Operations, he has been instrumental in modernising operational workflows, supporting regulatory compliance initiatives, and reinforcing Luxaviation’s reputation as one of the world’s leading business aviation groups.

George Galanopoulos, CEO of Luxaviation UK, commented: “We are delighted to see Leigh take on this influential industry role. His expertise, professionalism, and forward-thinking approach have had a significant impact at Luxaviation UK, and we know he will bring that same energy and focus to UKOMA. This appointment is a testament to his dedication and the respect he has earned across the aviation community.”

As Chair, Westwood will lead UKOMA’s strategic direction, oversee key initiatives, training, recruitment and serve as a central voice representing Operations Managers in dialogue with regulators, industry bodies, and stakeholders.



About Luxaviation UK

Luxaviation UK is part of the global Luxaviation Group, one of the world’s largest business aviation operators. Known for its commitment to safety, service excellence, and operational innovation, Luxaviation provides world class aviation solutions to clients across the globe.

About UKOMA

The UK Operations Manager Association (UKOMA) is a professional association dedicated to supporting and representing Operations Managers across the UK aviation sector, fostering collaboration, sharing best practice, and promoting high operational and safety standards, through training.



