Las Vegas Blinds Expands 'Warehouse on Wheels' to 10 Communities in Summerlin Las Vegas and Henderson
Our fully stocked Warehouse on Wheels arriving in Summerlin, bringing the showroom directly to your driveway.
Heat-resistant composite plantation shutters offer timeless style that won't warp in the Nevada sun.
Voted "Best Blinds Las Vegas," our top-rated Warehouse on Wheels mobile showroom now delivers custom window treatments directly to 10 new valley communities.
With hundreds of glowing customer reviews all over the web, Las Vegas Blinds has established itself as the top-rated choice for custom window treatments. To meet growing demand, the company is bringing the showroom directly to homeowners' driveways, providing an immediate solution for residents searching for a window treatment store near me.
"Our customers want convenience without sacrificing quality or selection," said a spokesperson for Las Vegas Blinds. "By expanding our 'Warehouse on Wheels' fleet, we are bringing thousands of samples, fabrics, and tech-integrated solutions right to the customer's living room. Whether you are looking for blinds near me for a new build or upgrading to heat-blocking solar screens, our mobile experts measure, consult, and quote on the spot."
Expanded Mobile Service Areas
The "Warehouse on Wheels" is now actively providing premier window coverings solutions in the following Las Vegas and Henderson zip codes and communities:
89166 – Skye Canyon & Providence
89011 – Cadence & Lake Las Vegas
89141 – Southern Highlands & Enterprise
89178 – Mountains Edge & Rhodes Ranch
89135 – Summerlin South (The Ridges / Summit Club)
89138 – Summerlin (The Vistas / Reverence)
89052 – Henderson (Seven Hills / Anthem)
89074 – Green Valley
89134 – Sun City Summerlin
89044 – Anthem / Inspirada
About Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters
Operating from their central hub at 3871 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas Blinds is a premier window covering specialist serving the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area. Specializing in climate-resilient solar screens, custom plantation shutters, and motorized blinds, the company combines top-tier manufacturing with expert, local installation.
Media Contact:
Company: Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center
Address: 3871 S Valley View Blvd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Phone: +1 (702) 237-4401
Website: lasvegaswindowcoveringscenter.com
Thomas O
Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings
+1 702-237-4401
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
The Best Window Blinds and Shades | Las Vegas Window Coverings Center
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.