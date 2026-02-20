Submit Release
Las Vegas Blinds Expands 'Warehouse on Wheels' to 10 Communities in Summerlin Las Vegas and Henderson

Branded mobile window treatment showroom van parked in a Summerlin Las Vegas neighborhood.

Our fully stocked Warehouse on Wheels arriving in Summerlin, bringing the showroom directly to your driveway.

Dark exterior motorized solar screens installed on a modern patio in Henderson Nevada.

Block up to 90% of the desert heat before it hits your glass with smart motorized solar screens.

Light filtering cellular honeycomb shades lowering over a large living room window.

Insulate your Skye Canyon home and maximize your energy tax credits with honeycomb cellular shades.

White composite plantation shutters with wide louvers in a luxury home in The Ridges Las Vegas.

Heat-resistant composite plantation shutters offer timeless style that won't warp in the Nevada sun.

Woven fabric Roman shades pulled halfway up in a Southern Highlands dining room.

Add soft elegance and high-end texture to your interior with custom-tailored fabric Roman shades.

Voted "Best Blinds Las Vegas," our top-rated Warehouse on Wheels mobile showroom now delivers custom window treatments directly to 10 new valley communities.

We knew that expanding our 'Warehouse on Wheels' was the only way to meet the incredible demand. When homeowners search for a window treatment store near me.”
— Thomas O
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center, recently voted Best blinds Las Vegas by its customers, today announced a major expansion of its mobile consultation fleet. The company's innovative "Warehouse on Wheels" service trucks are now rolling into ten high-demand master-planned communities across the Las Vegas valley.

With hundreds of glowing customer reviews all over the web, Las Vegas Blinds has established itself as the top-rated choice for custom window treatments. To meet growing demand, the company is bringing the showroom directly to homeowners' driveways, providing an immediate solution for residents searching for a window treatment store near me.

"Our customers want convenience without sacrificing quality or selection," said a spokesperson for Las Vegas Blinds. "By expanding our 'Warehouse on Wheels' fleet, we are bringing thousands of samples, fabrics, and tech-integrated solutions right to the customer's living room. Whether you are looking for blinds near me for a new build or upgrading to heat-blocking solar screens, our mobile experts measure, consult, and quote on the spot."

Expanded Mobile Service Areas
The "Warehouse on Wheels" is now actively providing premier window coverings solutions in the following Las Vegas and Henderson zip codes and communities:

89166 – Skye Canyon & Providence

89011 – Cadence & Lake Las Vegas

89141 – Southern Highlands & Enterprise

89178 – Mountains Edge & Rhodes Ranch

89135 – Summerlin South (The Ridges / Summit Club)

89138 – Summerlin (The Vistas / Reverence)

89052 – Henderson (Seven Hills / Anthem)

89074 – Green Valley

89134 – Sun City Summerlin

89044 – Anthem / Inspirada

About Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters
Operating from their central hub at 3871 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas Blinds is a premier window covering specialist serving the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area. Specializing in climate-resilient solar screens, custom plantation shutters, and motorized blinds, the company combines top-tier manufacturing with expert, local installation.

Media Contact:
Company: Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center

Address: 3871 S Valley View Blvd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Phone: +1 (702) 237-4401

Website: lasvegaswindowcoveringscenter.com

Thomas O
Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings
+1 702-237-4401
The Best Window Blinds and Shades | Las Vegas Window Coverings Center

