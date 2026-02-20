ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is urging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to stop federal funding for child sex-change procedures.

“Children are not social experiments, they are not science experiments, and they are not political theories. They’re children, and they deserve to be protected,” said Carr. “We have continued to fight back here in Georgia – taking over 60 legal actions to save women’s sports, ban child mutilation, and prohibit taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries. Now, we’re proud to support the administration’s efforts to end this nonsense once and for all.”

In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Carr and 23 other attorneys general issue direct comments on two proposed rules that would restrict government-subsidized sex-change procedures for minors under Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

In the letter, the coalition discusses evidence uncovered in litigation regarding the “Standards of Care 8” (SOC-8), as published by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). The letter extensively discusses evidence showing that WPATH used SOC-8 to advance political and legal goals, changed its treatment recommendations based on politics, departed from well-accepted best practices for creating medical guidelines, hindered the publication of systematic evidence reviews appraising the safety and efficacy of sex-change procedures for minors, and even went so far as deeming castration “medically necessary” for males who self-identify as “eunuchs.”

Carr is joined in sending this letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Find a copy of the letter here .