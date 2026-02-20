Operator and Passenger Injured in Snowmobile Crash in Errol

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan Superchi

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 20, 2026

Errol, NH – At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, February 19, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by State Police Dispatch of a snowmobile crash with injury. The crash was reported to have taken place on Trail 18 in Errol. The riding group was able to get the driver and passenger of the crashed snowmobile to Route 26 where they were met with the 45th Parallel EMS as well as local fire and EMS.

The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Barbara L. Michaleas, 51, of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. The crash occurred when Michaleas was navigating a right-hand turn on Trail 18. Michaleas was unable to navigate the corner and began to go off the trail. When she struck the banked edge of the trail, the throttle was inadvertently hit, sending Michaleas and her passenger into a tree.

Michaleas and her passenger were transported by ambulance to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital where they were further evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries. Concluding an on-scene investigation of the crash, Fish and Game Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash to have been inexperience. The crash is still under investigation.