Super Lawyers Names Justin H. King to Top 5% of California Attorneys for 2026

Inland Empire Personal Injury Attorney - Justin H. King - Has Been Named To The List of 2026 Super Lawyers Recipients.

The Rancho Cucamonga personal injury attorney adds a second consecutive Super Lawyers selection to honors from Best Lawyers and Martindale-Hubbell.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Justin H. King announced today that founding attorney Justin H. King has been named to the 2026 Super Lawyers list for Personal Injury Litigation in Southern California. The distinction earned by this Rancho Cucamonga personal injury lawyer is reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in California as determined through a patented, peer-influenced, research-driven selection process administered by Thomson Reuters.The Super Lawyers selection methodology evaluates candidates across 12 indicators of professional achievement, including peer nominations from practicing attorneys, independent legal research, and review by a Blue Ribbon panel of highly credentialed lawyers. Candidates are evaluated within their practice area and geographic region, and attorneys cannot nominate themselves. The resulting list represents a comprehensive, peer-validated assessment of legal excellence.“This recognition reflects the work our entire team puts in every day for the people we represent,” said Justin H. King, Esq. , founding attorney and Past President of the San Bernardino County Bar Association. “We treat every client’s case as if it were our own family member’s, and it’s gratifying to know that our peers recognize that commitment. Being selected among the top 5% of attorneys in the state is an honor that motivates us to keep raising the bar.”A Record of Nationally Recognized Legal Excellence:The 2026 Super Lawyers selection adds to a substantial and growing record of peer-reviewed recognition for Justin King and The Law Offices of Justin H. King. The firm was named a Tier 1 Best Law Firm for the Inland Empire in 2026 by Best Lawyers, placing it among the top 2% of law firms in the nation. That ranking is based entirely on peer evaluations and client feedback, with no application or fee required.Justin King has been individually selected to The Best Lawyers in Americafor 2025 and 2026 in both Personal Injury Litigation and Mass Tort Litigation. He also holds the AV Preeminentrating from Martindale-Hubbell — the highest possible peer-review rating for legal ability and ethical standards, held by fewer than 8% of attorneys nationwide. He has earned a perfect 10 out of 10 client rating on Avvo and has been named a Top Attorney in Southern California by Los Angeles Magazine annually since 2017.Earlier in his career, the National Trial Lawyers recognized Justin King on its Top 40 Under 40 – Civil Plaintiff list in 2015 and its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers list in 2016. He was also nominated for Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of the Inland Empire in 2023 and received the 2025 Access to Justice Award from the Legal Aid Society of San Bernardino County for his pro bono contributions to underserved communities.Leadership in the Legal Community and Public Service:Beyond his litigation practice, Justin King serves in prominent leadership roles that shape the legal profession in California’s Inland Empire. He is the immediate Past President of the San Bernardino County Bar Association (2024–2025) and is a Past President of both the Consumer Attorneys of the Inland Empire and the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Consumer Attorneys of California (Inland Empire) since 2015.Justin King is also a prolific legal author and educator. He has published articles in the Daily Journal, The Recorder, Legal Reader, and other legal publications, and he regularly speaks at Consumer Attorneys of California seminars on topics including trial strategy, damages maximization, jury selection, and product-defect litigation.A Family Legacy of Legal Service Spanning Nearly a Century:The King family’s legal service in the Inland Empire dates back to the 1930s, beginning with the late John Lewis King, who was called “the Greatest Attorney in San Bernardino County History” by the San Bernardino County Bar Association. Today, Justin practices alongside his brothers — Jonathan L. King, Esq. and Oliver P. King, Esq. — continuing a tradition of advocacy that spans nearly 100 years. All three brothers were individually recognized in the 2025 and 2026 Best Lawyers in Americalist, and the firm continues the King family’s tradition through the John Lewis King Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to law students.Proven Results in Serious Injury and Wrongful Death Cases:The firm’s results speak to the caliber of advocacy that earned these recognitions. Among the firm’s reported case results are a $4.75 million settlement in a medical negligence and traumatic brain injury case, a $4.35 million settlement in a defective product and bus accident case, a $3.25 million settlement in a rear-end collision case involving a distracted law enforcement officer, and a $2.5 million recovery in a traumatic brain injury matter. The firm also obtained a $2 million jury verdict against the City of Redlands in a dangerous-condition-of-public-property case, which led to the city removing the hazard shortly after the verdict.The Law Offices of Justin H. King handles personal injury cases including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle collisions, pedestrian accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bites, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, burn injuries, construction accidents, product liability, sexual assault, institutional abuse, and insurance bad faith claims. Justin King currently serves as lead counsel in a statewide insurance bad-faith class action against National General Insurance Company on behalf of thousands of California consumers.About The Law Offices of Justin H. King:Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, The Law Offices of Justin H. King is a Tier 1–ranked personal injury law firm representing injury victims and their families throughout the Inland Empire, including Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Fontana, Upland, Riverside, San Bernardino, and surrounding communities. Founded in 2016 by Justin H. King, the firm has earned recognition from Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell, the National Trial Lawyers, and Los Angeles Magazine, among others.Justin King is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College (B.A., Political Science, 2006) and the University of California Law San Francisco, formerly UC Hastings (J.D., 2009). He has been licensed to practice law in California since 2010 and is admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the Central and Northern Districts of California.For more information about the firm or to schedule a free consultation, visit justinkinglaw.com or call (909) 297-5001.Media Contact:The Law Offices of Justin H. KingAttn: Media Relations – George CohaffEmail: localwebmaster@justinkinglaw.comPhone: (909) 297-50018301 Utica Ave #101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.