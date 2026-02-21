Amit Zavery Calls on Industry to Govern AI Proactively in Powerful Dialogue with Sanjay Puri on RegulatingAI Podcast

RegulatingAI Podcast Amit Zavery, the President, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer at ServiceNow

Amit Severi on the RegulatingAI Podcast: Why enterprises must control AI, move beyond pilots, and scale autonomous workflows responsibly.

You can’t ignore a technology shift. The worst thing you can do is hope it will disappear.” — Amit Zavery

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a very insightful and practical discussion on the RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri Amit Zavery , the President, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer at ServiceNow, said something that gets through the AI noise:“If you go to production and start using AI without control, AI will control you.”With more than three decades of experience in enterprise tech, from Oracle to Google Cloud and now ServiceNow, Amit Zavery is not guessing what the future of AI holds. He’s creating it. And in this episode, he tells us why most companies are still doing it wrong.AI Is a Foundation—Not a Business StrategyOne of the most common misconceptions, according to Amit Zavery, is that AI can be a standalone solution.AI is very powerful, but it doesn’t run your business. It requires context. It requires governance. It requires audit, compliance, and security layers around it. Otherwise, AI will become an experimentation theater rather than an operational transformation.Those organizations that don’t understand this reality are likely to face confusion at best and chaos at worst.The Shift from Experimentation to ExecutionOrganizations are stuck in pilot mentality—testing tools, conducting proof of concepts, and participating in innovation workshops.Experimentation does not drive business value. Production does.The companies that are actually realizing returns are the ones that are using AI in a controlled environment, with oversight and business metrics.They begin with one or two use cases and then scale. This is the difference between experimenting with AI and transforming with AI.Beyond Chatbots: The Rise of Agentic AIIn his dialogue with Sanjay Puri, Amit Zavery highlighted the transition from copilots and chatbots to agentic AI.Chatbots help.Agentic AI does.Rather than reacting to inputs, agentic systems make decisions and perform end-to-end tasks with little human involvement. For businesses, this means transitioning from personal productivity enhancements to automating operations at scale.This is where autonomous workflows can help—not only assisting workers in their tasks but also changing the way work is done.Why Customers Don’t Care About Model WarsWhile the headlines are fixated on which large language model or chip is currently at the forefront of the competition, the Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow has a clear message: customers simply don’t care about the plumbing. They care about the results.Enterprises are looking for growth, for efficiency, and for ROI. They don’t want to worry about model updates or track release cycles. The smart approach is to abstract away the complexity—to give customers control, visibility, and flexibility without having to become experts in AI.As he says, "Just because you can grow vegetables doesn’t mean you have to become a farmer.”AI and Jobs: Displacement or Expansion?Amit Zavery has a balanced perspective. Technological change will, by definition, displace certain jobs. But it will also create new ones.At ServiceNow, the adoption of AI brought substantial cost savings—but the company still hired more people and entered new markets in security, CRM, and employee engagement.The secret to success? Stop doing low-value, repetitive work—and apply those skills to something more meaningful. Upskilling is not optional. It is essential.India’s AI MomentLooking back at his decision to return to India, the president of ServiceNow spoke proudly of the change that has occurred in the country and its evolution into an innovation leader.The adoption of AI is a top-down process. The excitement is palpable. The reality is there.This is a moment in a generation for India and other emerging innovation leaders.A Message to Leaders and the Next GenerationIf given two minutes with every world leader, Amit Zavery’s counsel is simple: invest in governance, invest in reskilling, and don’t ignore AI.And for young professionals? Use AI tools—but don’t surrender your critical thinking. Read. Write. Question. Verify.Because in a world moving at AI speed, what will differentiate people isn’t access to tools.It’s judgment.The conversation between Amit Zavery and Sanjay Puri on the RegulatingAI Podcast makes one thing clear:AI isn’t just about adoption; it’s about control.And the organizations that understand that distinction will define the next decade.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.