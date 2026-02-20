Dr. Kattesh V. Katti selected as Top Innovator of the Year in Healthcare by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Kattesh V. Katti at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kattesh V. Katti, Director, Institute of Green Nanotechnology and Director, Cancer Nanotechnology Platform at the University of Missouri, was recently selected as Top Innovator of the Year in Healthcare for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to academia and industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over four decades in academia, Dr. Katti has certainly proven himself in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Katti is globally recognized as the ‘Father of Green Nanotechnology’ and discoverer of a new medical modality referred to as ‘Nano Ayurvedic Medicine’, is a Distinguished Curators’ Professor of Radiology and Physics, Director, Institute of Green Nanotechnology, at the University of Missouri Medical School, Columbia, Missouri, USA.Dr. Katti's research is focused on unraveling the fundamentals of science as he applies those principles and new concepts in developing new chemical species, at the macro and nano scales, for medical and allied applications. In the ‘nano-domain’, he is interested in exploring biophysical, chemical, magnetic, nuclear and photophysical properties, that are unique to specific nanomaterials, toward the design and development of sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic agents. Targeted nanoparticles, which are created through the intervention of ‘Katti Peptides’ are being utilized in the detection of diseases at the cellular/sub cellular levels while radiochemical and X ray absorption properties of gold nanoparticles, embedded selectively within tumor cells/sites, are being applied for effective therapy of breast, liver, lung, oral, prostate and pancreatic cancers and various debilitating diseases which include Osteoarthritis and Parkinson’s diseases. Drug discovery approaches are built around a clinical translation motif as Dr. Katti strongly believes that discoveries should translate into value added products to ultimately serve humanity across the globe.Green nanotechnology is at the focal point of Dr. Katti's approach to pursuing research in nanotechnology (and molecular medicine) as he strongly believes in the total elimination of toxic chemicals in the production of engineered nanoparticles. Toward this end, phytochemicals occluded within plants, herbs or from various sources from Mother Nature are being used as electron reservoirs in developing 100% green processes for the development of nano constructs, and a spectrum of molecular medicine-conjugates, for use in a plethora of medical, agricultural, hygienic (antibacterial/antimicrobial) and technological applications.Numerous functionalized gold and silver nanomaterials, developed through Ayurvedic principles, have formed the basis for the discovery of a new medical modality referred to as Nano Ayurvedic Medicine. A number of Nano Ayurvedic products have received regulatory approval from AYUSH regulatory agency for use as cosmeceuticals, therapeutic agents for treating various cancers, inflammatory diseases, antibiotics and as anti-viral agents.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to science, molecular imaging and therapy of cancer and various deadly diseases/disorders, biomedical engineering, nanotechnology, chemistry, physics, chemical engineering, research, public speaking, and teaching.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. Katti earned his MSc.Ed in Science Teacher Education from the Regional College of Education. He then earned his PhD in Cyclic and Polymeric Phosphazenes as well as a PhD in Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Science. Dr. Katti is a recipient of the prestigious Alexander Von Humboldt fellowship for his Post Doctoral studies at the University of Gottingen, Germany.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Katti has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Dr. Katti has won the International Hevesy Medal Award—A Global award for excellence in Nuclear Medicine—regarded as equivalent to a Nobel Prize in Nuclear Sciences. For his ground breaking discoveries in medicine, Dr. Katti has been awarded a number of international awards, recognitions and citations, which include: 2020: United Nations/IAEA recognized Dr. Katti as the Global Expert in ‘Green Nanotechnology’ and in ‘Nano-Radiopharmaceuticals’; 2018 Professor of the European Union in Green Nanotechnology;”; 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Missouri for his life time achievements; Winner of the 2016 'Person of the Year in Science' award. Dr. Katti was selected for this coveted award for his pioneering research in Green Nanotechnology with applications to Nanomedicine. Elected to the fellowship of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI in 2015) recognizing the discovery of ‘Katti Peptides’—a group of peptides used in biomedical sciences and nanomedicine product development. Dr. Katti represented the United States of America at the United Nations IAEA (2015-2022)—a program on Nano Radiopharmaceuticals—with 22 member Nations research and development program at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria. In recognition of his groundbreaking discoveries of radioactive gold nanoparticles in cancer therapy with implications in theranostics and plethora of original research in SPECT imaging, Dr. Katti has been recognized as One of the ‘25 Most Influential Scientists in Molecular Imaging in the World’ by RT Image. Dr. Katti has received the ‘Father of Green Nanotechnology’ citation by the Nobel Prize Winner Norman Borlaug and has been bestowed with the Gauss Professorship—Hall of Fame—from the German Academy of Sciences. Dr. Katti is the first immigrant American to win the ‘Outstanding Missourian Award’—the highest civilian award from the Governor of the State of Missouri. Dr. Katti has won the ‘Outstanding Scientists Fellows’ award and inducted as a Fellow of the St Louis Academy of Science—one of the oldest scientific academies of the world and many more. In 2019, he was awarded WHOs WHO Marquis "Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.” His discoveries of the production of various nanomaterials through ‘Zero Carbon Emission’ processes and his cancer treatment approaches through Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology have been highlighted in Nature, Future Medicine, in Science (AAAS), in Popular Science, and by the Discovery Channel. and in the scientific/medical programs of the British Broadcasting Company (BBC), Discovery Channel and the Voice of America. Dr. Katti has published over 300 publications, reviews, and book chapters and is the principal inventor on over 150 inventions and over 50 patents. He has delivered over 500 Inaugural/Plenary/Invited lectures in 25 countries. Dr. Katti is the chief editor, editorial board member or member of advisory boards of several internationally reputed peer reviewed scientific journals.For his global recognitions in these fields, he has been seminally elected by numerous prestigious academies of the world including: 2025: elected fellow of ASTRA(Association of Toxicologists and Risk Assessors); elected fellow of the American Institute of Medicine and Biological Engineering; elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science; elected fellow of the National Academy of Inventors; and elected fellow of the Academy of Science, St Louis—one of the oldest scientific academies of the world.This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Innovator of the Year in Healthcare for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Katti for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Katti attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. For all his successful career and life’s endeavors, Dr. Katti thanks his wife Dr. Kavita Katti and his children Nahush and Sumidha for their support over the years. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. 