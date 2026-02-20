UNITAR and EELISA Announce “EVERYTHING AI” international event on AI governance in Brussels - Application Open

19 February 2026, Bonn, Germany - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the European Engineering Learning Innovation and Science Alliance (EELISA) are co-hosting “EVERYTHING AI,” a two-day international event examining artificial intelligence as a system-wide force shaping governance, institutions, and society. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their application for participation in-person or online. Application links can be found at the bottom of the page.

Artificial intelligence no longer fits neatly within disciplinary or sectoral boundaries. It is reshaping how societies organize, how power is exercised, how knowledge is produced and validated, how economies evolve, and how governance frameworks are designed and implemented. In response to these far-reaching transformations, EVERYTHING AI will convene policymakers, representatives of international organizations, researchers, engineers, legal experts, and practitioners to engage in structured, cross-sector dialogue.

Taking place on 13–14 May 2026 at the UN House in Brussels (Bd du Régent 37/40, 1000 Brussels), the event moves beyond viewing AI solely as a technical innovation or regulatory challenge. Instead, it adopts a multidisciplinary approach grounded in institutional realities. Discussions will address AI’s intersections with law, ethics, democracy, economics, science, global governance, and human rights, with a focus on translating principles into operational and accountable practice.

The event aims to:

Bring together policy, technical, legal, and standards expertise to confront the hard questions of AI governance.

Bridge what institutions want to do with what can actually be implemented, tested, and overseen in practice.

Equip participants with actionable insights on robustness, accountability, democratic resilience, judicial risk, cybersecurity, and frontier governance challenges.

Advance cooperation and shared understanding across jurisdictions and professional communities, bringing together perspectives from multiple regions and institutional contexts.

Participation is available both in person and online. In-person attendees will be provided with catering throughout the two days, including morning and afternoon coffee breaks and lunch. Registration is required, and due to limited capacity, early registration is strongly encouraged.