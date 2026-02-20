Fello Foundry Opens Exclusive $50M+ Founder Network to Venture Capital Firms

After a year as a founder-only community, Fello Foundry is creating structured pathways for VCs and PE firms to connect with Canada’s most successful operators.

This isn’t just about the money; it’s about getting the brightest minds in deep tech together to solve complex hurdles in real-time. We’re finally giving Canada’s best founders a room to win.” — Zachary Ronski

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fello Agency , a leading force in Canada's technology ecosystem, today announced that Fello Foundry is opening its doors to venture capital, private equity, and reputable financial capital providers. The exclusive network is comprised of elite founders in frontier spaces—including quantum computing, biotech, medical devices, and 3D printing—who have collectively raised over $50 million in capital.After a decade of operating as a Marketing agency for tech , Fello developed the Foundry to serve companies solving the world’s most complex problems. "This isn’t even about the money; it’s about the importance of getting the brightest minds in a room together to move fast," said Zachary Ronski, Founder of Fello Agency. "When you’ve been in tech for ten years, you know what’s legit and what isn't. We only invite people to this group that we find differentiating."Velocity via Tactical Direct AccessThe Foundry has proven that a high-density environment of proven operators and strategic partners leads to unparalleled growth. Operating as a curated, high-vetting WhatsApp community, the network bypasses traditional bureaucratic hurdles, allowing members to solve complex technical hurdles and locate top-tier talent in less than 24 hours. This direct-access model ensures that the brightest minds in deep tech are always just one message away from a solution.The Capital BridgeThe final piece of the puzzle is empowering the network with strategic capital providers. "These are not typical SaaS businesses; these are companies building the future of medicine and computing," continued Ronski. "We realized the founders we work with need more than just branding for tech —they need immediate access to the best partners and strategic capital to scale. We want people to be able to access funding as fast as they can find talent or solve a technical problem."A Year of Building TrustSince its launch a year ago, Fello Foundry has operated as an invitation-only tactical hub. This high-vetting environment allows members to share strategies on everything from scaling deep-tech operations to sophisticated branding for tech companies looking to dominate North American markets. By bringing together founders who understand scaling with investors seeking proven operators, Fello Foundry is positioning itself as critical infrastructure for Canada's technology sector.About Fello AgencyFello Agency is a premier marketing agency for tech, dedicated to helping Canadian founders build, scale, and dominate their categories. By combining strategic narrative development and branding for tech with deep ecosystem connections, the agency transforms high-growth startups into globally recognized market leaders.

