Groundbreaking International Partnership Brings Pickleball and TYPTI to Indonesia: Match Point Pickleball Club

**Groundbreaking Partnership Brings Pickleball and TYPTI to Indonesia: Match Point Pickleball Club, Columbus Arsenal, and Apex Sports Village Join Forces**

COLUMBUS OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Match Point Pickleball Club, home to the world's largest indoor pickleball facility and the dynamic Columbus Arsenal competitive entertainment team, today announced a landmark international partnership with Apex Sports Village in Bali, Indonesia. This collaboration marks a major step in expanding the fast-growing sports of pickleball and TYPTI to the Indonesia region, introducing world-class training, instruction, and competitive opportunities to Southeast Asia.Led by **Bill Taylor**, Chief Vision Officer at Match Point Pickleball Club, the partnership will deliver elite-level support to Apex Village, including access to top instructors from the Columbus Arsenal squad, specialized training programs, and preparation for international tournaments. The initiative aims to grow the sports' global footprint by blending Match Point's expertise in high-performance pickleball and innovative TYPTI play with Apex Village's state-of-the-art facilities in one of the world's most inspiring athletic destinations.**Match Point Pickleball Club**, located at 350 McCormick Boulevard in Columbus, Ohio, is the largest indoor pickleball facility in the United States, featuring 38 cushioned courts, advanced AI scoring systems, championship-level table tennis, golf simulators. As a premier destination for players of all levels, it hosts leagues, events like the Arnold Match Point Pickleball Open, and serves as the hub for the Columbus Arsenal—a groundbreaking competitive entertainment group that combines elite pickleball with showmanship, trick shots, and viral energy. The Arsenal fields teams across semi-pro, youth, futures, senior pro, and entertainment divisions, with a focus on competing in leagues like the UPL while delivering "the greatest show in the kitchen."**Apex Sports Village** in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia, is a world-class sports complex designed to develop champions. Nestled in a stunning island setting, it offers cutting-edge facilities for multiple sports, fostering energy, movement, and community. With pickleball already gaining traction in Bali, Apex Village is poised to become a regional hub for the sport, enhanced by this partnership's introduction of professional instruction and international competitive pathways."Pickleball and TYPTI are more than games—they're communities, lifestyles, and opportunities for growth that transcend borders," said **Bill Taylor**, Chief Vision Officer at Match Point Pickleball Club. "We're thrilled to partner with Apex Sports Village to bring our world-class expertise to Indonesia. By providing top-tier instructors from the Columbus Arsenal and support for international tournaments, we're helping build a vibrant pickleball ecosystem in Bali and beyond. This is about sharing the joy, competition, and accessibility of these sports on a global stage—Columbus to Bali, and everywhere in between.""We are excited to announce our partnership with Match Point and Columbus Arsenal," said Roy Santoso, CEO & Co-Founder of Apex Sports Village."Apex Sports Village, with its world class facilities, the harmonious integration of sports and wellness offerings within a single development, and its prime location in one of the world’s most coveted tourist destinations, represents a unique vision for modern sports infrastructure in SE Asia. We believe that when these strengths are combined with Match Point’s proven excellence in elite training, its innovative program formats, TYPTI, and its deep commitment to fostering vibrant sports communities will create a powerful synergy that not only nurtures athletes but also elevates the entire sports experience for the wider public.This collaboration aspires to set a benchmark for integrated sports and wellness destinations, offering unparalleled opportunities for athlete development and community enrichment. We are confident that this partnership will serve as a catalyst for transformative growth in sports tourism, not only in Bali but also across the broader Asia Pacific region, positioning our combined efforts as a model of innovation, excellence, and sustainable impact in the industry."The partnership will launch with joint training initiatives, instructor exchanges, and collaborative events aimed at promoting pickleball and TYPTI across the region, visit www.matchpointpickleballclub.com or apexsportsvillage.com.**About Match Point Pickleball Club**Match Point is the premier indoor pickleball destination in Columbus, Ohio, offering unmatched facilities and programming for players of all ages and abilities. Visit www.matchpointpickleballclub.com for more details.About Columbus ArsenalThe Columbus Arsenal is an innovative competitive entertainment team blending high-level pickleball with entertainment, operating out of Match Point.About Apex Sports VillageApex Sports Village is a premier athletic complex in Bali, dedicated to nurturing talent and community through world-class sports facilities.

