Influential Women Spotlights Cynthia Skief: Elevating Leadership and Organizational Excellence Nationwide

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished CEO, Author, and Consultant Empowers High-Performing Teams Through Collaboration, Accountability, and PurposeCynthia Skief is an accomplished CEO, leadership consultant, and organizational development expert with more than 30 years of experience cultivating high-performing teams across the United States. After a successful career in corporate America specializing in training, development, and enterprise-wide leadership initiatives, Cynthia founded Cynthia Skief LLC, where she now leads national teams in grant review, process optimization, and collaborative performance execution.As the author of A Born Leader, Cynthia is widely recognized for her ability to grow, develop, and elevate individuals by creating environments where teams feel supported, empowered, and capable of delivering high-quality results under tight deadlines. Her leadership philosophy centers on collaboration, accountability, and intentionally fostering spaces where diverse perspectives strengthen shared outcomes. Through her consulting work, she helps organizations streamline operations, enhance leadership effectiveness, and sustain measurable performance improvements.Cynthia’s academic achievements reflect her lifelong commitment to learning and leadership excellence. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Information Technology Project Management and a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University. She is currently completing her PhD in organizational leadership with an emphasis in organizational development at Grand Canyon University and is a proud member of Sigma Beta Delta, an international honor society recognizing excellence in business, management, and administration. This strong educational foundation, paired with extensive professional experience, enables Cynthia to deliver practical, results-driven strategies for leadership transformation and organizational growth.Beyond her consulting practice, Cynthia is a passionate mentor, motivational speaker, and connector. She has earned a reputation as a reliable and trusted “bench” leader—someone organizations can depend on to fill critical gaps, support teams, and ensure projects move forward seamlessly. Committed to creating opportunities for others, she also develops productivity tools, including calendars and planners, designed to help individuals and teams achieve both personal and professional goals.The values most important to Cynthia—connection, growth, and faith—guide her work and personal life. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she cherishes time with family and friends, enjoys traveling, and proudly supports her children’s leadership activities/careers. An emerging author, Cynthia is currently working on her upcoming book, Look at God, which reflects her personal journey, faith, and the lessons that continue to shape her leadership and purpose.Learn More about Cynthia Skief:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cynthia-skief Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

