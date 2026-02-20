Influential Women Profiles Chelsea R. Spikes Demand Forecaster Advancing Field Operations Through Insight and Innovation

WEST MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Operational Excellence at Lumen Technologies Through Data-Driven Strategy and Employee DevelopmentWest Monroe, Louisiana — Chelsea R. Spikes is a skilled Demand and Analysis Forecaster at Lumen Technologies, where she brings together data-driven analysis, strategic forecasting, and operational insight to optimize field operations and ensure seamless service delivery. With a sharp focus on investigative research and leadership development, Chelsea plays a critical role in aligning technicians, field supervisors, and directors with organizational objectives while improving efficiency across complex operational environments.In her role, Chelsea leverages advanced tools including Power BI, Salesforce, SAP, and AI-driven systems to analyze trends, forecast demand, and identify capacity challenges before they impact service. Her ability to translate complex data into actionable strategies has helped streamline workflows, improve response times, and support decision-making at multiple leadership levels. Known for her collaborative approach, Chelsea works closely with cross-functional teams to ensure that operational goals are met with precision and consistency.Chelsea is also a strong advocate for employee mentorship and continuous professional development. She actively supports colleagues in strengthening both technical competencies and leadership skills, contributing to a culture of growth, accountability, and shared success. Her commitment to developing people alongside processes has made her a trusted partner within the organization and a respected voice in operational planning.Her professional journey reflects a steady progression through diverse roles in technology and customer service, including positions as a Customer Advocate and Operations Technician. These experiences have given Chelsea a well-rounded perspective on service delivery, allowing her to balance technical expertise with a customer-centric mindset. By understanding challenges from both the field and analytical perspectives, she consistently delivers solutions that address immediate operational needs while supporting long-term strategic objectives.Academically, Chelsea holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology from Grand Canyon University. She is committed to lifelong learning and has pursued additional certifications, including Emotional Intelligence in Leadership, further strengthening her ability to lead with clarity, empathy, and effectiveness.Recognized for her analytical rigor, strategic insight, and professionalism, Chelsea R. Spikes is regarded as a reliable and innovative leader within her field. Her work continues to drive measurable results at the intersection of technology, service delivery, and team development, positioning her as a rising force in operational forecasting and leadership excellence.Learn More about Chelsea R. Spikes:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/chelsear-spikes Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.