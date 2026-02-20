Lucrum Builders, Inc. Surpasses 200 Commercial Construction Projects Across the Bay Area

Subway Renovation Little Caesars Renovation Diamonds Forever Renovation

Oakland-based general contractor marks milestone serving national franchises and local businesses across nine San Francisco Bay Area counties since 2008.

After 17 years and 200 projects, our approach hasn't changed — listen, plan carefully, and deliver a space the owner is proud to open on time and on budget.” — James M. Shedd, President, Lucrum Builders, Inc.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucrum Builders, Inc. , a licensed commercial general contractor headquartered in Oakland, California, has completed more than 200 commercial construction projects across the San Francisco Bay Area. The milestone underscores the company's growth since its founding in 2008 and its established reputation among national franchise brands, local business owners, and commercial property managers throughout the region.A Bay Area Commercial Construction Leader Since 2008Lucrum Builders was founded by James M. Shedd, who serves as the company's president and registered managing officer. Shedd brings more than 20 years of construction industry experience to the firm, along with a B.A. in Business Administration and an M.S.S. in Management. That combination of hands-on construction expertise and formal business education has shaped the company's approach to project management — one that prioritizes clear communication, on-time completion, and competitive pricing without cutting corners on quality."Your commercial space is more than just a building — it's where your business comes to life," said Shedd. "That's why we work closely with each client to understand their unique needs and vision, ensuring that every project is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality."From its Oakland headquarters, Lucrum Builders serves nine Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma. The company has completed projects in more than 50 cities across this footprint, from San Jose and Santa Clara in the south to Santa Rosa and Petaluma in the north.Comprehensive Commercial Tenant Improvement Services Lucrum Builders specializes in commercial tenant improvements — the construction work required to customize a leased commercial space for a specific business use. The company's service offerings span the full scope of commercial construction, including restaurant build-outs with commercial kitchen construction and hood installation, retail store construction and storefront improvements, office renovations, ADA compliance upgrades, ADU construction, and electrical and plumbing work.For restaurant and food service clients, the company handles everything from kitchen layout and equipment installation to dining area construction, HVAC and ventilation systems, health department compliance, fire suppression systems, and grease trap installation. Retail clients benefit from storefront design and construction, display areas and fixtures, lighting design, and flooring and ceiling treatments. Office renovation services include open concept and private office layouts, conference rooms, reception areas, IT infrastructure, and acoustical treatments.The company manages projects from initial consultation and permitting through construction, quality control inspections, and final walkthrough, providing a single point of accountability for the entire build-out process.Trusted by National Franchises and Local BusinessesLucrum Builders' client portfolio reflects the breadth of its commercial construction capabilities. The company has completed projects for nationally recognized franchise brands including Domino's Pizza, Subway, 7-Eleven, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Mountain Mike's Pizza, Wetzel's Pretzels, Johnny Rockets, Little Caesars, Dippin' Dots, and Rapid Fired Pizza.The firm has also delivered projects for regional and local businesses across a range of industries. Restaurant and food service clients include Fresh Millions, Geta Sushi, Go Fish Poke, Ole's Waffle Shop, BiryaniZ, Sharetea, Quickly, and Taro San Yudon. Retail and specialty clients include Diamonds Forever Jewelers, Valliani Jewelers, Apex Jewelers, Rocky's Market, Mimi's Chocolates, and 710 Labs. The company has also completed projects for entertainment and hospitality venues such as Raging Waters Waterpark and California's Great America, as well as media organizations including KGO-TV."Lucrum Builders transformed our restaurant space with exceptional attention to detail," said Kirat Nijjar, owner of Mountain Mike's Pizza. "They completed the project on time and within budget. We couldn't be happier with the results."Samir Pajwani, owner of Diamonds Forever, described the experience as seamless. "Their team was professional, responsive, and delivered exactly what we envisioned for our retail space," Pajwani said.Licensed, Insured, and Committed to QualityLucrum Builders holds California Contractor's License No. 924671 and is fully insured and bonded. The company's structured project approach includes an initial consultation to understand the client's business needs, coordination with architects on detailed plans and specifications, management of all permitting and code compliance, hands-on construction by skilled craftsmen, thorough quality control inspections at every stage, and a final walkthrough to ensure client satisfaction before handover.The company works with landlords, tenants, franchise operators, and commercial property developers to deliver turnkey commercial spaces that are functional, code-compliant, and built to the specific operational requirements of each business.Getting StartedBusiness owners, franchise operators, and commercial property managers seeking tenant improvement, restaurant build-out, or retail construction services throughout the San Francisco Bay Area can request a free consultation and estimate by visiting lucrumbuilders.com or contacting the company's Oakland office.About Lucrum Builders, Inc.Lucrum Builders, Inc. is a licensed commercial general contractor based in Oakland, California, specializing in commercial tenant improvements, restaurant build-outs, retail construction, and commercial renovations. Founded in 2008 by James M. Shedd, the company has completed more than 200 projects for national franchises and local businesses across nine San Francisco Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma. Lucrum Builders holds California Contractor's License No. 924671 and is fully insured and bonded. For more information, visit lucrumbuilders.com.

