Japan Pavilion at MWC Barcelona 2026 to Feature 16 Leading ICT Innovators, Including one GLOMO Nominee

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan will present the Japan Pavilion at MWC Barcelona 2026, the world’s largest connectivity event, to be held in Barcelona, Spain, in March 2026.

Supported by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), the Pavilion brings together 16 leading Japanese corporations, startups, and academic institutions to showcase next-generation digital infrastructure technologies designed for the AI-driven society of the 2030s.

The official website has been launched:

https://www.soumu.go.jp/mwc2026japanpavilion/

At MWC Barcelona 2026, the Japan Pavilion will highlight innovations across:

• Beyond 5G/6G

• All-Photonics Networks (APN)

• Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)

• Open RAN

• Digital Twin & Network Simulation

• AI-driven Applications & Digital Transformation

The Pavilion demonstrates Japan’s commitment to building resilient, intelligent, and sustainable digital infrastructure for a globally connected future.

16 Exhibitors Across Three Key Domains

Next-Generation Network Infrastructure & Devices:

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Visban Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

YONEZAWA BUSSAN CO.,LTD. × YOKOWO CO., LTD.

IPNetfusion K.K.

MORITA TECH CO., LTD.

BBSakura Networks, Inc.

Enplas Corporation

Digital Twin, Network Simulation & Network Intelligence:

Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. / Tokyo University of Science

The University of Tokyo / NTT, Inc. / NEC Corporation

Motiv Research co.

AI-Driven Applications & Digital Transformation:

Miraicom Inc.

RevComm Inc.

AMATELUS Inc.

Dots for Inc.

Dots for Inc. Nominated for GLOMO 2026 “Tech4Good” Award

One of the Pavilion exhibitors, Dots for Inc., has been shortlisted for the

GLOMO Awards 2026

in the Tech4Good category – Digital Inclusion & Usage Gap Impact.

Dots for provides a solar-powered microserver-based digital access platform for rural communities in Africa, currently operating in over 500 villages across Zambia, Senegal, and Benin. The platform enables education access, financial inclusion, and sustainable local digital ecosystems in regions where traditional connectivity models fail.

The nomination highlights Japan-originated innovation addressing global digital divide challenges.

Networking Events at the Pavilion

To promote international collaboration and business networking, the Japan Pavilion will host:

• March 3, 5:00 PM – “Happy Japan Night”

Networking reception featuring Japanese sake and beverages

• March 4, 3:00 PM – “Matcha Networking Experience”

Networking event with matcha refreshments

Pavilion Details

Event: MWC Barcelona 2026

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Booth Location: Hall 6, Stand E54

Exhibitors: 16 organizations

Supported by: Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), Japan

About the Japan Pavilion

The Japan Pavilion serves as a strategic platform to accelerate the global deployment of Japanese ICT technologies, strengthen partnerships with operators and global enterprises, and contribute to solving worldwide societal challenges through advanced connectivity and AI-driven innovation.

For more information:

https://www.soumu.go.jp/mwc2026japanpavilion/

Contact:

Japan Pavilion Administration Office

mwcjapan@mmc-ex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.