GIV Solutions Wins a Major International Tender for Trains in Romania

Meir Givon, Group Chairman and President, GIV-Solutions Inc. GIV-Solutions

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GIV Solutions Group was chosen as the winner for a significant tender of 5 million dollars for a “Digital platform for management and maintenance of the passengers' rolling stock fleet” by CFR Călători, Romania’s national passenger rail company.Selected from four competing groups, GIV Solutions signed the agreement in December 2025. The project is funded by the EU through Romania’s National Plan for Rehabilitation and Resilience (PNRR), aimed at bringing rail infrastructure to a new, modernized level of integration, communication, and service.As the main contractor, GIV Solutions - partnering with its subcontractor Orange Romania - will integrate and synchronize over 10 separate systems via dozens of interfaces. The platform will sync data from:• Locomotives & Passenger coaches: Real-time diagnostics from five different manufacturers.• Passenger Experience: Ticketing, Infotainment, and Passenger Information Systems (PIS).• Operations: GIS, scheduling, online location, and asset management.Operational ImpactThe system provides a real-time "online" map of the entire modernized fleet, tracking speed and location to boost safety and emergency response. By providing maintenance crews with live equipment health alerts, the platform enables predictive repairs, ensuring spare parts and teams are ready before a train even reaches the depot. This transition will reduce downtime and improve fleet reliability.Project TimelineLed by the CFR Călători IT Department, the high-redundancy infrastructure will be supported by GIV Solutions’ teams in Romania and experts from Israel. The system is scheduled to go live in 2026.About GIV SolutionsGIV Solutions Group was founded in 2001 by Meir Givon. The group is a a leading global smart solutions provider and integrator, that addresses asset-intensive organizations, with vast operations and services, like smart cities, transportation infrastructure, trains, hospitals, campuses, real estate for rental and more. Its solutions support data driven, rule based, proactive processes, unified asset lifecycle management, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and cross-organizational integration across distributed and mission-critical assets.GIV Solutions Group has vast experience in delivering cutting edge EAM Solutions and projects, to allow comprehensive operations of such organizations, including in this PR, national and multinational rail infrastructure, including heavy rails and metros.GIV Solutions operates in North America and Latin America through GIV-Solutions Inc.This project is highly relevant for the North America market, highlighting the transition of a national infrastructure to on-condition and predictive maintenance, allowing real-time control over the rolling stock fleet. A solution that leads to reducing risk, improving reliability, and aligning with the ‘state of good repair’.tom@giv-solutions.comGIV Solutions website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.