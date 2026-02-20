Michelle Frechette Recognized by Influential Women for Empowering WordPress Community and Advocating Diversity in Tech

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Post Status Executive Director Leads Initiatives to Strengthen Global Connections and Promote InclusivityMichelle Frechette, the Executive Director of Post Status, is making significant strides in the WordPress professional community, dedicated to enhancing collaboration and engagement among its members. Recognized by WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg as “the busiest woman in WordPress” at WordCamp US 2022, Michelle’s leadership is characterized by her strategic insight and unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive ecosystem for WordPress professionals worldwide.At Post Status, Michelle spearheads initiatives that prioritize community strategy, valuable content, and membership engagement. Her work is centered on cultivating meaningful professional relationships that empower individuals and organizations alike. Under her guidance, Post Status has become a pivotal platform for networking, resource sharing, and professional development in the WordPress space.In addition to her role at Post Status, Michelle is a champion for diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. As the Podcast Barista at WPCoffeeTalk, co-founder of Underrepresented in Tech, and creator of WPSpeakers and WPCareerPages, she advocates for equity and visibility for underrepresented groups in technology. Her efforts aim to create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that the tech landscape reflects the richness of the communities it serves.With a wealth of experience as a podcaster, author, event organizer, and speaker, Michelle has a proven track record of engaging with the WordPress community. Her leadership roles at organizations such as StellarWP and GiveWP further demonstrate her dedication to mission-driven work that uplifts others.Michelle holds an MBA in Marketing, E-Commerce, and Information Systems from the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School and has completed doctoral coursework in Higher Education Administration. She attributes her success to her dynamic approach, determination, and an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Her passion for community building drives her daily endeavors, as she strives to create spaces where individuals feel connected, supported, and valued.Residing just outside Rochester, New York, Michelle also enjoys exploring the natural world through photography, capturing the beauty around her. For more information about her work, projects, and commitment to community building, visit https://meetmichelle.online/ Learn More about Michelle Frechette:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-frechette or through her website, https://meetmichelle.online/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

