MDC to hold pond management workshop for landowners March 26 in Warrenton

Body

WARRENTON, Mo.—Having a pond on your property can enhance its natural appeal and bring opportunities for fishing and wildlife watching. For landowners who want to build a new pond, or manage an existing pond on their property, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is here to help.

MDC invites landowners to attend a free Pond Management workshop in Warren County on Thursday, March 26, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Warren County Extension Office, located at 107 W Walton Street in Warrenton. The workshop is free and open to all ages.

This MDC pond management workshop will help landowners make the most of their private lakes or ponds. It will offer a chance to learn best practices for building and maintaining a healthy pond on your property. Participants will learn directly from MDC experts in fisheries management.

The workshop is designed to cover a wide variety of topics including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, fish habitat and management, controlling aquatic vegetation and pond watersheds, maintenance tips, and dealing with nuisance wildlife.

The Pond Management workshop is free, but space is limited. Advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ow7.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.