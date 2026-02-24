Mosaic Biosciences Unveils New Website Highlighting Antibody Discovery Services and Protein Engineering Platforms

Updated digital presence reflects Mosaic’s scientific depth, platform-driven approach and continued investment in discovery partnerships

BOULDER , CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Biosciences, a protein discovery and engineering company enabling the development of next-generation biologics, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.mosaicbio.com The new website is purpose-built to provide research teams with a seamless, intuitive experience for evaluating technical capabilities and identifying collaboration opportunities. It delivers a clear, high-level view of Mosaic’s scientific expertise across antibody discovery, protein engineering, and non-antibody therapeutics empowering discovery teams to quickly assess capabilities, align on strategy, and accelerate decision-making.“Our goal with the new website was clarity,” said Jean-Pierre Wery, CEO at Mosaic Biosciences. “Mosaic is in a new chapter of growth. We’ve made significant investments in expanding our scientific capabilities, strengthening strategic partnerships, and elevating our presence within the biologics industry. Our refreshed brand reflects a company that is scaling with intention; clearer in our value proposition, stronger in our platform, and more committed than ever to supporting partners advancing complex therapeutics. This website brings that evolution to life.”Key features of the new website include:- Clear articulation of Mosaic’s discovery platforms and applications- Streamlined navigation by scientific domain- A modernized visual identity aligned with the company’s growth- Improved pathways for researchers and partners to engage with the teamThe launch underscores Mosaic’s continued expansion and its commitment to supporting biotech and pharmaceutical partners pursuing differentiated solutions for challenging targets.The new website is now live at www.mosaicbio.com About Mosaic BiosciencesMosaic Biosciences is a protein discovery and engineering company advancing the development of next-generation biologics. By combining proprietary platforms with deep scientific expertise, Mosaic enables partners to discover and optimize antibodies and proteins with the affinity, developability, and functional performance required for therapeutic success.

