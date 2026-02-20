DealerDoc’s volume explodes in 2025 due to NEW Out of State Titling Services

DealerDoc Logo

New hires will support real-time fee calculations, pre-populated documentation, concierge services, and 24-hour turnaround times.

With demand increasing from all corners of the industry, we are growing our team so we can continue ensuring every vehicle sale is accurate, compliant, and completed quickly.” — Ken Roberts

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerDoc, a leading provider of out-of-state vehicle titling and registration services for Automotive, RV, And Motorcycle Dealers, is announcing plans to expand its team in response to the growing demand from dealerships across the United States.The company’s rapid growth is in response to the increasing complexity and volume of out of state titling requests.Meeting the Surge in Out-of-State Titling:As consumers continue to shop and buy their vehicles across state lines, dealers face a bunch of obstacles and new challenges in the day-to-day business.From the different state fees to the different DMV requirements, DealerDoc’s platform helps dealers with these challenges.With automated, real-time tax and fee calculations, state-specific and pre-populated documents, and rapid turnaround times that typically complete processing within 24 to 48 hours.To sustain this increase in volume, DealerDoc is now hiring experienced title processing professionals, customer support specialists, and operations staff. These new hires will ensure the company maintains its commitment to accuracy and speed as out of state titling volume continues to climb.Why New Team Members Matter:- Consistent Speed and Reliability: The newly hired staff will preserve DealerDoc’s industry-leading turnaround times, which is critical for dealers whose customer satisfaction and sales volume depend on fast titling and registration.- Wider Coverage for All Dealer Types: From large OEM and franchise dealerships to independent and niche specialty dealers (e.g., RV, motorcycle, trailer, camper dealers), the new team members will help tailor support to every type of dealership.- Enhanced Concierge Service Capacity: With more team members, DealerDoc can expand its concierge offerings to include full service paperwork handling, tax stipulation management, and plate delivery, giving dealers a truly hands-free experience when it comes to their out of state deals.A Word from Leadership:“Our technology has always been designed to reduce stress and eliminate errors in out of state titling,” said Ken Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of DealerDoc. “With demand increasing from all corners of the industry, we are growing our team so we can continue ensuring every vehicle sale is accurate, compliant, and completed quickly. We are committed to delivering the exceptional support auto dealers need today.”About DealerDoc:DealerDoc is based in Plano, Texas, and delivers a fully automated out of state titling and registration solution for automotive dealers across the United States.Serving OEMs, franchise dealers, independent dealerships, and specialty dealers in the RV, motorcycle, and trailer markets, DealerDoc offers guaranteed fee calculations, state specific documentation, and concierge level support, all designed to save time, reduce penalties, and elevate customer satisfaction.

