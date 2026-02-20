Proxag Signs Agreement for First Production Plant in Arapongas Brazil to Deliver Best‑in‑Class Agriculture Solutions

Proxag Corp, a Delaware corporation

Best‑in‑class adjuvants, biostimulants, and biopesticides from Proxag’s first plant in Brazil help growers boost yields, enhance pest control, and improve ROI

Starting in Brazil, we are building a world‑class team and best‑in‑class adjuvants, biostimulants, and biopesticides to help growers boost pest control, yields, and return on their investment" — Donovan Pullen

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proxag Corp (“Proxag”), an agricultural technology company focused on advanced spray adjuvants and biological solutions, announced it has signed an agreement for its first production plant in Arapongas, located in the heart of Brazil’s agricultural region. The facility anchors Proxag’s manufacturing footprint in one of the world’s leading agricultural markets and serves as the launchpad for its global operations.

The plant will support Proxag’s portfolio of best‑in‑class adjuvants, biostimulants, and biopesticides, delivering innovative solutions that help growers maximize yields and improve pest control with a strong return on investment. By centering development on field‑driven formulation design, Proxag helps farmers unlock more performance and consistency from crop protection and nutrition programs they already rely on.

Proxag is assembling a world‑class technical, operational, and commercial team, starting in Brazil and expanding to other key growing regions. With Proxag LATAM headquartered around the Arapongas site, the company will work closely with local partners, retailers, and growers.

“For Proxag LATAM, Arapongas is more than a plant – it is our technical home base in one of the most dynamic agricultural regions on the planet,” said Wagner Silva, General Manager of Proxag LATAM. “By manufacturing locally, side‑by‑side with Brazilian partners and growers, we can respond faster, fine‑tune our best‑in‑class adjuvants, biostimulants, and biopesticides to real field conditions, and help farmers protect yield with greater precision and consistency.”

“This facility is a pivotal step in Proxag’s global strategy to be the technology partner behind the most effective spray and biological programs in the world,” said Donovan Pullen, CEO of Proxag Corp. “Starting in Brazil, we are building a world‑class team and a best‑in‑class portfolio of adjuvants, biostimulants, and biopesticides that help growers improve pest control and maximize yield with a high return on their investment.”

The Arapongas plant will initially focus on a targeted range of adjuvants, biostimulants, and biopesticides tailored to Brazilian crops and conditions, with flexibility to scale and introduce new solutions as grower needs evolve.

About Proxag

Proxag is an agricultural technology company specializing in best‑in‑class adjuvants, biostimulants, and biopesticides that enhance the performance and value of crop protection and nutrition programs. Through partnerships with agrochemical manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, Proxag develops tailored formulation and tank‑mix solutions that help growers get more from every application while supporting productive, sustainable agriculture.

Legal Disclaimer:

