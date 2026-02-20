Did You Land the Part? Reality TV Competition Promising a Breakout 2026

Did You Land the Part?® Tracey Salton-Jones, Executive Producer

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did You Land the Part?® is an acting reality television show that helps aspiring and established actors discover opportunities and land roles, recently shared sizzle reels and teased a big 2026 for the show.Following the high-profile reality hit Acting With The Stars, the Tracey Salton-Jones Productions is back with a new primetime competition series: Did You Land the Part?The pilot episode was self-financed and independently produced by Tracey Salton-Jones, known for her work in developing emotionally grounded, character-driven content. Acting With The Stars and Did You Land the Part?are properties of Tracey Salton-Jones Productions and are unaffiliated with other programming using “with the stars” in their title or branding.Each episode of the show follows a group of aspiring and established actors as they rehearse and perform scenes drawn from television, film, stage, and advertising. With guidance from seasoned acting coaches, contestants will take on both classic material and original scripts across multiple genres, performing drama, action, comedy, genre-hopping monologues, musical numbers and even stunt work! Contestants will be challenged to deliver unforgettable scripted and unscripted performances alongside veteran actors, proving they’ve got what it takes to succeed in front of the camera, on stage, and in the studios of Hollywood.Contestants will be judged by a rotating lineup of judges including Hollywood A-listers, acclaimed directors, and top-tier producers who will dissect every monologue, meltdown, and moment of genius. Viewers also get their say, casting votes to decide the winner.After weeks of grueling competition, the winner is crowned Did You Land the Part?Champion, and awarded a cash prize at a red-carpet season finale featuring surprise celebrity cameos and appearances by some of Hollywood’s biggest names."Audiences are begging for grounded entertainment that combines the glamour of Hollywood with the excitement of competition," stated Tracey Salton-Jones, Executive Producer of Did You Land the Part?and Founder of Tracey Salton-Jones Productions, the entertainment company behind Did You Land the Part?"The excitement for Did You Land the Part?is palpable. TV or Streaming, this show is sure to be a big hit in 2026!"About Did You Land the Part?Did You Land the Part?is an acting reality television show that helps aspiring and established actors discover opportunities and land roles. In addition to unparalleled exposure, participating actors are given the opportunity to win special trophies, great prizes, and support various charities. The premise has actors performing scenes from TV shows, movies, plays, and commercials, evaluated by a panel of distinguished actors/judges. Additional show elements include special ways to evaluate contestants to see if they remembered their lines and if they were able to get into character. Did You Land the Part?is a property of Tracey Salton-Jones Productions.

