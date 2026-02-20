Clean Break Orders Set to Become More Affordable in England and Wales with New AI Service

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce-Online has announced the launch of a new AI-led Clean Break Order service, designed to make financial settlements following divorce more accessible and affordable across England and Wales.

The service, launched on Friday 20 February, has been developed to support the significant proportion of divorcing couples who do not currently formalise their financial arrangements through the courts. It is estimated that approximately 40% of couples finalising their divorce in England and Wales do not obtain a financial order, leaving themselves potentially exposed to future claims.

Divorce-Online’s new automated solution will launch at a fixed fee of £169. The service provides users with a Clean Break Consent Order, Form D81 (Statement of Information), and Form A, prepared and ready for court filing within approximately five minutes of completion.

The new offering is powered by the company’s proprietary DivorceTrack Consent Order system, an online portal developed over five years. The platform enables users to securely share and upload relevant financial information, streamlining what has traditionally been a complex and time-consuming process.

A spokesperson for Divorce-Online said:

“Far too many couples are finalising their divorce without legally dismissing future financial claims. Our new AI-led Clean Break Order service is designed to close that gap. By combining technology with legal process automation, we are making it faster, simpler and significantly more affordable for couples to protect their financial futures.”

Clean Break Orders are designed to formally sever financial ties between former spouses, preventing future financial claims once the divorce is finalised. Without such an order approved by the court, financial claims can, in some circumstances, remain open indefinitely.

Divorce-Online’s new service aims to reduce barriers to obtaining a legally recognised financial order, particularly for couples who have already reached an agreement and simply require the appropriate documentation to be prepared for court approval.

The company emphasises that while the system automates document preparation, court approval remains a necessary step in finalising any Consent Order.

Divorce-Online has been operating in the online legal services sector for over two decades, focusing on accessible and technology-driven divorce solutions.

About

Divorce-Online is the UK’s leading online divorce service, established in 1999 to make divorce more affordable, faster, and less stressful for couples seeking to separate amicably. As a trusted digital-first platform, we provide fixed-fee divorce and consent order services tailored to the needs of modern families. Our newsroom shares press releases, legal commentary, and research insights on key topics such as divorce trends, financial settlements, prenuptial agreements, and family law reform. We also publish consumer-focused content and media-friendly quotes from our Founder & CEO, Mark Keenan, one of the UK’s most experienced paralegals in online family law. Divorce-Online is regularly featured in national media, offering data-driven insights and expert opinion on the changing face of divorce in the UK. Our goal is to promote transparency, accessibility, and innovation in family law.

