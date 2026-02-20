Clean Break Orders Set to Become More Affordable in England and Wales with New AI Service

New AI-powered Clean Break Consent Order service helps divorcing couples in England and Wales secure court-approved financial settlements.

New automated divorce financial settlement service targets the 40% of couples who finalise divorce without a court-approved Clean Break Order.

By combining five years of development with intelligent automation, we are transforming how couples secure a legally binding Clean Break Order — reducing cost, complexity and delay” — Mark Keenan

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce-Online has announced the launch of a new AI-led Clean Break Order service, designed to make financial settlements following divorce more accessible and affordable across England and Wales.The service, launched on Friday 20 February, has been developed to support the significant proportion of divorcing couples who do not currently formalise their financial arrangements through the courts. It is estimated that approximately 40% of couples finalising their divorce in England and Wales do not obtain a financial order, leaving themselves potentially exposed to future claims.Divorce-Online’s new automated solution will launch at a fixed fee of £169. The service provides users with a Clean Break Consent Order, Form D81 (Statement of Information), and Form A, prepared and ready for court filing within approximately five minutes of completion.The new offering is powered by the company’s proprietary DivorceTrack Consent Order system, an online portal developed over five years. The platform enables users to securely share and upload relevant financial information, streamlining what has traditionally been a complex and time-consuming process.A spokesperson for Divorce-Online said:“Far too many couples are finalising their divorce without legally dismissing future financial claims. Our new AI-led Clean Break Order service is designed to close that gap. By combining technology with legal process automation, we are making it faster, simpler and significantly more affordable for couples to protect their financial futures.” Clean Break Orders are designed to formally sever financial ties between former spouses, preventing future financial claims once the divorce is finalised. Without such an order approved by the court, financial claims can, in some circumstances, remain open indefinitely.Divorce-Online’s new service aims to reduce barriers to obtaining a legally recognised financial order, particularly for couples who have already reached an agreement and simply require the appropriate documentation to be prepared for court approval.The company emphasises that while the system automates document preparation, court approval remains a necessary step in finalising any Consent Order.Divorce-Online has been operating in the online legal services sector for over two decades, focusing on accessible and technology-driven divorce solutions.

