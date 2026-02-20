Build International Film Festival (BIFF) Opens 2026 Submissions, Introduces Streaming Distribution and Live TV Series

Get Feature on Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple at BIFF Eric & Dr. Sakeisha Hylick Founders of BNTV & BIFF Eric & Dr. Sakeisha On MPC Set

Build International Film Festival (BIFF) Launches 2026 Submissions with One-Year Streaming Distribution for Winners and Live TV Series Filming

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🎬 2026 BIFF OFFICIALLY OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONSTHE 1st ANNUAL BUILD INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (BIFF)“Where Purpose Meets Opportunity”A new film festival is rapidly capturing the attention of filmmakers across the globe — and the momentum continues to build.The Build International Film Festival (BIFF) has officially opened submissions for its highly anticipated 2026 inaugural event, quickly positioning itself as one of the most talked-about emerging festivals in the independent film landscape.But the growing buzz surrounding BIFF isn’t happening by chance. It’s happening by design.🎥 Why Filmmakers Are Paying Attention In an industry where creators constantly battle for visibility, BIFF enters with a bold and refreshing philosophy:👉 Visibility. Opportunity. Impact.Powered by Build Network TV (BNTV), BIFF was created not merely as a screening platform, but as a career-accelerating ecosystem for filmmakers, producers, and storytellers. “Filmmakers today are looking for more than laurels,” says Festival Director Eric Hylick , CEO of Build Network TV.“They’re looking for exposure, alignment, and real opportunities that extend beyond the festival itself.”🏆 A Distribution Opportunity That Sets BIFF ApartIn a move rarely offered by traditional festivals, BIFF proudly announces:👉 Festival Winners Will Receive One Full Year of Distribution on Build Network TV (BNTV)Selected winning films will gain streaming exposure across the Build Network TV ecosystem: 👉 http://watch.buildnework.tv available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Google TV, and WebTV and syndications on other major networks.This strategic advantage transforms BIFF from a recognition platform into a visibility and distribution accelerator. Because for filmmakers, exposure without distribution is often a dead end. BIFF changes that equation.🌟 Major Production Announcement Adds to Festival ExcitementAdding to the growing anticipation, BIFF proudly announces that the Multi Award Winning and Officially Nominated London Director Talents Movie Award TV Series Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple will be filming a live episode during the Film Festival, taking place May 20 – 23, 2026.Entrepreneurs, creators, and industry professionals attending BIFF will have the opportunity to:👉 Submit to Be a Featured Guest on Season 3 of Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple https://buildnetwork.info/be-featured-on-bntv 🎬 Where Film, Visibility & Opportunity Converge Unlike traditional festivals that end at the screening, BIFF extends creator exposure through:✔ Festival recognition✔ Strategic streaming distribution✔ Media visibility opportunities✔ Audience amplification✔ Brand alignment accessBecause BIFF isn’t simply hosting films… It’s building pathways.🎥 A Festival Built for the Modern Creator EconomyAs the entertainment industry evolves, creators are increasingly drawn to opportunities that combine:✔ Storytelling✔ Streaming ecosystems✔ Distribution✔ Brand visibility✔ Strategic exposureBIFF was engineered precisely for this new creative era.🎥 Strategic CollaborationBIFF proudly launches in collaboration with the Orlando Urban Film Festival (OUFF), reinforcing its commitment to diverse voices, impactful storytelling, and global creative opportunity. 👉 https://orlandouff.com/ 🔥 CALL TO ACTION — SUBMISSIONS & FEATURED OPPORTUNITIESFilmmakers worldwide are invited to submit their films and projects:Creators, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals seeking expanded media visibility may also:👉 Apply to Be Featured on Season 3 of Becoming A Millionaire Power CoupleEarly submissions are strongly encouraged. Because visibility rewards action. And distribution multiplies opportunity.🎬 Festival LeadershipEric HylickFestival DirectorCEO, Build Network TVDr. Sakeisha HylickExecutive Vice PresidentBuild Network TVMarianne EgglestonPresident & FounderOrlando Urban Film Festival🌟 About Build International Film Festival (BIFF)The Build International Film Festival (BIFF) is a global creator-focused festival designed to bridge storytelling with visibility, opportunity, and strategic distribution.Guided by the philosophy: “Where Purpose Meets Opportunity.”Media Contact:Build International Film Festival (BIFF)Build Network TV📧 admin@buildnetwork.info

Build Network TV BNTV "Where Purpose Meets Opportunity"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.