+966: A Closer Look at the Civilizational and Cultural Heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

From ancient heritage to modern achievements.. +966, a symbol of our civilization

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konoz, one of Saudi Ministry of Media’s initiatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has launched the documentary series “+966”, which explores a range of topics reflecting Saudi Arabia’s civilizational and human heritage. The series comes in line with the initiative’s objective of uncovering untold stories from Saudi Arabia and presenting them as an integral part of global human history.

The title “+966” refers to the Kingdom’s international dialing code—an identifier that serves as a distinctive national marker, setting Saudi Arabia apart and making it instantly recognizable. In each episode, the series addresses a subject of interest to Saudi citizens, closely tied to their identity and culture, such as social media, the history of singing in the Kingdom, and the Arabic language.

Each topic is presented within its local and global historical context, drawing on press, television, and cinematic archives. The series also incorporates compelling visual elements, including infographics and graphic design techniques, to create expressive imagery and enhance the delivery of information. Episodes are currently broadcast on Saudi Channel, Cultural Channel, and SBC, and are also available on Shahid, STC TV, and Saudia Airlines.

The Konoz Initiative falls under the Human Capability Development Program of Saudi Vision 2030, and aims to record the Kingdom’s cultural wealth and civilizational achievements, and the success stories of Saudi citizens across various fields, via documentaries, short films, and animated works.

Konoz-produced documentaries include “The Destination,” “Station 7,” “Hard Phase,” “Seagull of Arabia,” “Ala Hadden Sawa,” “What Do Saudis Eat,” “Saudi Atlas,” and “Horizon,” in addition to the short films “Raee Al-Ajrab” and “Safraa's Night.” The Initiative has participated in multiple international festivals and has received a string of global awards.

