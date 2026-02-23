8billionideas and iCademy Middle East: Building Skills for an AI-Driven World

David Harkin, CEO and Founder, 8billionideas - 1 million young minds supported

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCademy Middle East, an American curriculum virtual school serving international families across the UAE and wider region, has partnered with global education organisation 8billionideas to embed structured future skills learning into its online model.From February 2026, more than 1,200 students in Grades 1-12 will gain access to 8billionideas’ award-winning Critical Curriculum, bringing entrepreneurship and careers literacy into a flexible digital environment.The partnership marks the first time 8billionideas will deliver its Critical Curriculum at scale with a virtual school based in the Middle East – signalling a move from access-led online education to skills-integrated digital learning designed to prepare students for their future.Embedding future skills within flexible learningiCademy serves a diverse international student body. While its flexible online model enables students to learn from anywhere, the partnership ensures that flexibility is matched by structured opportunities to build real-world capability.Through iCademy’s existing platform, students will access self-paced courses across six pillars of 8billionideas’ Critical Curriculum: Entrepreneurship, Careers Literacy, Wellbeing, Financial Literacy, Leadership and Performance. The programme will begin in Semester 2 with Entrepreneurship and Careers Literacy before expanding across the remaining pillars next academic year.Students will engage in up to six hands-on projects annually, age-appropriate and aligned to each pillar. Weekly facilitator check-ins and live showcase sessions will support reflection, collaboration and presentation skills, while digital certificates and 365-day access reinforce continuity and progression.Responding to a regional skills agendaAs the UAE continues to prioritise innovation, entrepreneurship and digital transformation within its national strategy, demand is growing among international families for education that extends beyond traditional subject knowledge.According to the Future of Jobs Report 2025, around 39% of core job skills are expected to change by 2030, underscoring the growing importance of adaptable, future-focused capabilities alongside subject knowledge.Founded to equip young people with the skills and belief to shape the future, 8billionideas now partners with more than 350 schools across 25+ countries, reaching more than one million young minds worldwide.Its award-winning Critical Curriculum has been adopted by leading international schools and education groups seeking to embed entrepreneurship, careers literacy and real-world capability alongside academic excellence.David Harkin, CEO and Founder of 8billionideas, said: “Virtual schooling is no longer an alternative pathway – it’s a core part of the educational landscape in the Middle East. But flexibility on its own isn’t enough. Students also need structured opportunities to build real-world skills, confidence and career literacy.“Through this partnership with iCademy, we are embedding our Critical Curriculum directly into a thriving online ecosystem – ensuring that students who learn differently or live internationally are equally equipped to thrive in an AI-driven future.”Strengthening holistic online educationFor iCademy, the partnership reinforces its commitment to personalised yet ambitious education for globally mobile families.Tracy Moxley, Principal & Head of School of iCademy Middle East, said: “Our students choose iCademy because they need flexibility. But flexibility must be accompanied by skills and knowledge development – particularly in the digital age.“In addition, 8billionideas will offer our students real opportunities to participate and collaborate both in person, at the Knowledge Hub and in the iCademy online spaces.“By partnering with 8billionideas, we are ensuring our students don’t just keep pace academically – they develop the entrepreneurial mindset, careers awareness and practical confidence that will shape their futures.”The partnership will be introduced to families during a town hall event later this month, with student onboarding beginning ahead of the February 2026 launch.As the Gulf region strengthens its position as a global hub for technology-enabled education, this collaboration positions iCademy at the forefront of a new model – combining the flexibility of online learning with structured skills development designed to equip students not only to succeed academically, but to adapt, innovate and lead in an AI-driven economy.About 8billionideas8billionideas is a global education organisation dedicated to giving every student the skills and belief to change the world. Through its award-winning Critical Curriculum, live programmes and Online Academy, the company partners with schools worldwide to deliver future-focused learning built around entrepreneurship, leadership, wellbeing, performance, careers literacy, financial literacy, sustainability and technology. More than one million students globally have engaged with 8billionideas programmes.Learn more at: www.8billionideas.com About iCademy Middle EastiCademy Middle East is a New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) accredited, private American online school for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. iCademy is licensed by the KHDA and provides NCAA eligible courses for student athletes, as well as Advanced Placement courses for High School students.iCademy combines the benefits of a traditional school with the flexibility of individual support and personalised plans. The blended learning model allows students to study at home or in the Knowledge Hub in Dubai.Learn more at: icademymiddleeast.com

