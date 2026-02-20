AED Accounts via UAE Licensed Banking Partner in Dubai: For the Residents, Non-Residents and Companies

Cepheus Pay AED Accounts Cepheus Pay Logo

Get access to a UAE AED IBAN through a licensed bank – onboard with Cepheus Pay fully online, with individuals approved in as little as 1 hour.

Our clients live global lives - they own UAE property, trade with Dubai, and run international businesses. Now their AED banking access can match that reality.” — Jude Smith

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cepheus Pay has launched a dedicated initiative providing access to bank accounts in the UAE through a licensed local banking partner (Dubai) – designed for residents, non-residents and companies not registered in the UAE.Many internationally active individuals and businesses legitimately operate in the UAE but do not hold residency, visas, or local registrations, and face unnecessary barriers to accessing suitable financial infrastructure. This initiative is built to solve that.Access Without UAE Presence:No physical presence, UAE visa, or local company incorporation required. Designed for genuine cross-border and local activities requiring AED banking access.What Clients Receive:Eligible clients onboard via Cepheus Pay and, subject to approval, receive bank accounts issued and maintained by a licensed UAE bank -• AED account (UAE IBAN)• Multi-currency support, including USD• International remittances to 150+ countries• EUR Mastercard (issued by a financial institution inthe UK)• 24/7 real human customer supportCepheus Pay provides the technology platform and customer interface. All bank accounts are opened, issued, and overseen by the licensed UAE bank.Onboarding:Cepheus Pay conducts preliminary onboarding and KYC checks, after which eligible clients are approved by the licensed UAE bank, which opens and maintains the account. The onboarding process is conducted entirely online – eligible individuals are typically approved within one hour, businesses within one business day. All access is subject to eligibility, compliance checks, and final bank approval.Practical Use Cases:Receiving and making payments in AED, collecting rental income from UAE property, paying UAE-based suppliers or contractors, import/export activity, and cross-border trade connected to the UAE economy. Supports payments within the UAE, subject to bank approval and applicable regulations.Pricing:• No activation or monthly fees• Minimum balance requirements apply• Per-transfer fees based on currency and channel• Internal transfers between users: freeNow live and accepting applications, subject to eligibility and compliance review.Learn more: https://cepheus-pay.ca/ Regulatory Disclosure:Cepheus Payment CORP. is not licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and does not provide banking services in the UAE. All UAE bank accounts are issued and maintained by a duly licensed UAE bank. Cepheus Pay acts as a technology platform and onboarding facilitator. Final KYC approval, account issuance, and ongoing account oversight are performed by the issuing bank.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.