Business Reporter publishes new article: How AI-powered safety maximizes uptime in construction and mining

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new feature on VIA Technologies explores why traditional reactive safety measures are obsolete, and how context-aware ecosystems eliminate blind spots and false alarms to drive site efficiency.Business Reporter recently published an article featuring Epan Wu, Corporate Vice President at VIA Technologies, detailing how context-aware safety ecosystems are making heavy industries like construction, surface mining, and logistics safer and more efficient.The article examines why heavy vehicle safety has historically lagged behind passenger car innovation. While passenger vehicles share similar sizes and configurations, industrial machines like wheel loaders, haulers, and excavators vary wildly in shape and function. Operating these multi-ton vehicles with limited visibility on busy construction sites or aggregates quarries leaves workers vulnerable, especially when machinery reverses near ground personnel.To solve this, VIA Technologies developed an AI-powered, context-aware safety ecosystem built specifically for heavy industry and mixed fleets. The system integrates 360-degree surround-view cameras, intelligent software, and targeted exterior warning lights to build a safety perimeter around each vehicle. Unlike traditional setups that rely on constant, indiscriminate alarms, this technology processes real-time data to trigger alerts only when a genuine threat appears. This precision cuts down site noise, minimizes 'alert blindness', and ensures safety protocols improve operational efficiency instead of slowing it down.The feature also highlights the value of connecting these AI-powered systems to cloud-based fleet management platforms. With remote video retrieval and incident heat maps, operations directors gain actionable data to proactively manage site hazards rather than just reacting to accidents.'Reactive measures are obsolete because they rely on indiscriminate alarms that beep regardless of context,' Epan Wu explains in the Business Reporter article. 'By filtering out the noise and providing true context-awareness, we aren't just preventing accidents. We are eliminating the false alarms that cause unnecessary work stoppages, ultimately driving higher site efficiency.'The full article details how matching technology to a vehicle's specific scale and environment enhances safety and builds a proactive, data-driven culture across construction and aggregates operations.Read the full article on Business Reporter here About Business Reporter Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany, and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.About VIA Technologies, Inc.VIA Technologies, Inc. is a leading innovator of safety platforms designed to protect workers and assets in the construction, mining, and material handling industries. Recognized as the winner of the NIOSH 2024 Mine Safety Award and a Triple Category Winner of the 2025 OH&S New Product of the Year in AI Technology, Construction Safety, and Transportation Safety, VIA Technologies delivers robust, American-designed proprietary technology and comprehensive cloud-based fleet management. VIA empowers organizations to secure their operations in the most challenging environments.

