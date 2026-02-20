MADX Digital Launches Free SEO ROI Calculator to Quantify Revenue Impact for B2B SaaS Companies

MADX Digital logo

MADX Digital launches a free SEO ROI Calculator for B2B SaaS, forecasting 12-month revenue, customer growth and CAC impact using funnel metrics

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MADX Digital has announced the official release of its SEO ROI Calculator, a free forecasting tool built to help B2B SaaS companies estimate the revenue impact of SEO over a 12-month period.The tool addresses a common gap in SaaS growth planning. While SEO is frequently measured by rankings and traffic, leadership teams make investment decisions based on revenue contribution, acquisition efficiency, and pipeline growth.Built for PLG and sales-led SaaS models, the calculator uses a company's own baseline metrics, including traffic, conversion rates, close rates, and customer lifetime value, to model projected improvements over 12 months.Outputs include revenue lift, session growth, new customer acquisition, and expected CAC impact, giving marketing, finance, and executive teams a shared framework for evaluating SEO alongside other growth channels.Perry Steward, Founder of MADX Digital, said: "Most SaaS companies approach SEO without clearly modeling what it should deliver in revenue terms. We built this calculator to help founders and CMOs forecast impact using their own funnel metrics before making strategic investment decisions."The tool is designed to support internal planning by translating SEO assumptions into revenue outcomes. It gives SaaS teams a consistent framework for evaluating organic growth alongside other acquisition channels.The SEO ROI Calculator is available free at https://www.madx.digital/tools/seo-roi-calculator For more information about MADX Digital’s SEO ROI Calculator, or to request an AI search visibility audit, please use the contact details below.Company: MADX DigitalWebsite URL: https://www.madx.digital/ Contact Name: Perry StewardContact Email: info@madx.digitalContact Address: Flat 2, 1 Sigdon Passage, London, England, E8 1ANAbout MADX DigitalMADX Digital is a specialist SaaS SEO and GEO agency that helps software companies grow organic acquisition through search and AI visibility. MADX Digital delivers work across five core service pillars: GEO, SEO, Content Writing, Digital PR, and Link Building, supporting scalable growth with data-led strategies tailored to SaaS brands.

