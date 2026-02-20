eMudhra Expands into Central Asia with Almaty Office to Support Digital Identity and Trust Infrastructure

eMudhra opens Almaty office to support Central Asia’s digital transformation with secure identity, e-signature, and trust services.

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMudhra today announced its expansion into Central Asia with the opening of a regional office in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The expansion reflects growing demand across Central Asia for secure digital identity, electronic signatures, and trust services supporting government modernization, financial services, and cross-border trade.

With several countries in the region accelerating digital transformation initiatives, eMudhra aims to partner with governments, banks, and national institutions to deliver legally trusted digital solutions aligned with international standards.

“Central Asia represents a strategically important growth corridor linking Europe and Asia,” said Arvind Srinivasan, Co-Founder, eMudhra. “Our presence in Almaty enables us to work closely with regional stakeholders on trust infrastructure that underpins digital economies.”

The new office will serve as a hub for regional engagements, implementation support, and partnerships, reinforcing eMudhra’s global footprint across emerging and developed markets alike.

About eMudhra

eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, authentication, and trust services, enabling secure digital transformation for enterprises and governments. With a strong foundation in PKI, digital signatures, certificate lifecycle management, and identity and access management (IAM), eMudhra powers secure transactions and digital public infrastructure at population scale.

Serving customers across more than 35+ countries, eMudhra partners with leading technology providers and governments worldwide to deliver compliant, scalable, and high-assurance digital trust solutions.

